Meet the FC Dallas U17s for the 2024-25 season

It’s September, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season, 2024-25. Up next are the U17s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U17s – 2008s

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

This group had a lot of new pieces last year, 10 in total I think it was. I’m not sure it jelled into a consistent team by the end of the season. The 2008s have often underachieved, Asorey has his work cut out solidifying this group.

There is one 2008s already under North Texas SC contract in this class but you should still see him play with this group. Isaiah Kaakoush was signed from Barca USA and his homegrown rights were acquired from RSL. He’s a holding mid. Signed through ’25 with a ’26 option. I have not yet seen him play.

The Buzz’s List

Here are some dudes I like in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Zach Molomo – A big-time prospect that FC Dallas has converted from forward to defense. I’ve seen him at both center back and outside back this last season, but he’s being listed as primarily a left back. He recently made NTX debut.

Erik Rosales – I dig his attacking style, finding him interesting all across the front line. He creates chaos and gets on the scoresheet.

Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the pot at this level. Lot of Mexico YNT call-ups. Undersized but stocky and strong on the ball.

Ougir Vega – Joined FCD right before Dallas Cup and had an outstanding tournament. Can’t wait to see what he does this year. Very intriguing player.

Gavin Vo – Another one of these excellent all-around soccer players (like Nolan Norris or Michael Cortellessa) who can play almost anywhere. Listed as a central mid (8) I think I’ve seen him at central mid, center back, and outside back. Every time I see him I like him better.

FC Dallas U17 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is not official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

Again, the North Texas SC signed player is in blue .

This group is mostly numbered 30 and up with three exceptions that fit into the team ahead set of jerseys.

No. Name Pos. Notes. 6 Zach Molomo LB/LCB Forward converted to D full-time in 2023-24. Recently made NTX debut. Long-time, high-level prospect as demonstrated by his number always being in line with the class ahead of him. 18 Isaiah Kaakoush 6 Signed to NTX contract from Barca USA. HG rights acquired from RSL. I hear good things. 27 Ougir Vega 8/10 Joined FCD right before Dallas Cup earlier this spring from Dallas Hornets. Had a good Dallas Cup. Puerto Rico U15. 30 Josue Fuentes G Honduras U17/U20. Also US eligible. 32 Jonah Gibson RB Recently made NTX debut. Joined FCD in 23-24 from Dallas Texans. Also formally Solar SC. 33 Gavin Vo 8 Smart, versatile player. I’ve seen him at 8, LB, and CB. 34 Kevin Rodriguez CM I liked him more as a good passing CB, I prefer him there to CM where Dallas is listed him these days. 35 Gio Alvarez CM Versatile, solid player. I’ve seen him at wing, 8, and even right back. 36 Matthew Razo 6/8 Love his fantastic engine, will, and drive. Really dig him as a 6. 37 Tadesse Hart W Joined from Solar after U13s. Dynamic wing who can dribble past almost everyone. 38 Wyatt Easterly CB I’ve only seen him play RB and RW, but FCD is listing him at CB. He’s got size, skill, and is athletic. Is he being converted? Formally at Solar West. 39 Erik Rosales LW Moved up to the Academy in 22-23 from FCD Youth Central Medina. Honduras U17. A chaos-making attacker. 40 Aiden Bernklau Wostl 9 Joined FCD for 23-24 from IMG Academy. 41 Pierre Mazzawi W/F Joined FCD for ’23-24 from Solar. Also played for City Futsal. 42 Pietro Moreira M Joined FCD for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. ECNL 2023 All-Conference 1st Team. 43 Aiden Jordan G Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. 45 Jaxon Meese W/M Long time FCD Academy player since U12. 46 Carter Bronold 6 Joined FCD in 23-24 from DKSC. 47 Andre Saucedo AM Playmaker Mexico U15/U16/U17. Joined from Solar after U13s. 50 Eunho Lee W Joined FCD for 22-23 from San Antonio FC. Korea U16. Has moments and glimpses. 51 Christian Hernandez CB/6 “Nano.” Joined FCD for 22-23 from Dallas Texans where he was captain when they won ECNL Champ in 22. 53 Gabriel Watkins RB Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. Changing to #53 from #57.