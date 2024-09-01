Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2024-25 season

It’s September and the MLS Next season starts this weekend, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season of 2024-25. Up next are the U16s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U16s – 2009s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

The 2009s are a talented group, usually ranked quite high in national power polls. as U16s they will be one of the ages of emphasis in the new setup. FCD has also recruited at this age group, adding seven players. Some serious talent too, this is going to be interesting.

The Buzz’s List

First, here are some dudes I like in this group that were already here. (In alphabetical order)

Steel Cook – A US U15 who has already made his North Texas SC debut. The creative spark of this team. Nominally a 10 but can false-9 or wing. He was named to the MLS GA Cup Rising XI. He’s the real deal. Made his North Texas SC debut recently.

Jordyn Eason – The 2nd most dangerous attacking force on this team and – depending on who you ask – maybe the best prospect. A dynamic striker/winger. He’s an absolute handful. Mexico U16.

Liam Vejrostek – A very talented LB, he’s one of the younger kids in this age group but is a top-tier prospect. He can fill in all over the field when needed. He’s been hurt more than I would like.

Kyle Velasquez – A quick and decisive two-way mid. Controls games with skill, range, and energy. I love a good 8 and this kid is my kind of player. A personal favorite. (I hear he’s been playing a lot of wing lately.)

Christian Wygant – A quality player who FCD shifts all over depending on need. Nominally listed as a 6 but I’ve seen him CB and he played a lot of RB last year. He got a first-team scrimmage invite recently to play right back against Bernard Kamungo. The first 2009 to get a first-team session, I believe.

New Players

Here’s the list of the recruits FCD brought into this class for this season. More on each below if I have it.

Trey Glosson – W, Solar SC

– W, Solar SC Anderson Grimm – LB, Solar SC

– LB, Solar SC Alan Ortega – G, Memphis 901

– G, Memphis 901 Ninor Olu – LB, Diversity FC

– LB, Diversity FC Pietro Orlandelli – LB, SC Internacional (Brazil)

– LB, SC Internacional (Brazil) Samuel Sedeh – W, BVB Dallas

– W, BVB Dallas Cayson Young – G, BVB Dallas

FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is not official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

This group is numbered 0 to 29 but with all the new guys it got odd. The new guys mostly seemed to have gotten high numbers fitting in the gaps that exist in the classes above and below them.

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 Zach Wells G Over 6′ at 15. With FCD Academy since U12. 2 Kaleb Panozzo RB Oct 22 09 US ID camp. With FCD Academy since U12. Plays some with ECNL Red. 3 Liam Vejrostek LB Joined FCD from RSL Arizona late in 21-22. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 4 Mark Drygas CB With FCD Academy since U12. Plays some with ECNL Red. 5 Ahmad Odom CB Good all-around center back. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. My favorite “pure” CB in this group to this point. 7 Jordyn Eason W/F Super dangerous attacker. Joined FCD in 22-23 from LAFC. Multiple US U15 ID Camps, Mexico U16. 8 Pedro Dias 8 Joined FCD in 23-24 from San Francisco Glens. At least one US U15 ID camp. 9 Diego Cruz RB Formally a winger even now listed at RB? Is so, we gotta talk about that #9 kid. 10 Steel Cook 10/F Been with FCD since U12 but originally from LAFC Pre-Academy. US U15. 11 Diego Echevarria LW “Echy.” Puerto Rico U16/U15/U14. Scored a lot of goals in prior years. 12 Erick Vargas CM Left FCD for Solar, then to DKSC, and back with FCD for 23-24. Feb 24 U15 ID camp. 13 Juan Carrera G The 4th (and youngest) Carrera sibling. With FCD since U12. Wear’s his brother Antonio’s #13. 15 Kyle Velazquez 8 22-23 addition from Solar SC. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. I love his motor. 16 Sebastian Aragundi CM With FCD since U12. Ecuador eligible. 17 Christian Wygant RB/6 Joined FCD in 22-23. Smart, versatile, well-regarded defender. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. Even emergency keeper. Recent 1st team training invite. 18 Zac Fumtim RB A smaller outside back. Some US U15 ID Camps. With FCD since U12. 19 Luke Martey RB Promoted from FCD ECNL in 22-23. Changing from #27 to #19. I had him as a F, now listed at RB… converting? 23 Ethan Kurpiewski 6 Poland U16. Also US & Philippines eligible. Joined FCD in 22-23 from West Florida Flames. 6’1″ as a U14. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 25 Austin Chukwu W Joined FCD in 22-23 addition from Alves, Spain. 28 Caleb Wegman F 6’4″ as a U14. Joined FCD from Cross City Soccer for 23-24. 29 Samuel Sedeh LW New to FCD for 2024-25 from BVB Dallas. Brazilian/American. Skilled and quick ball-handling wing. 44 Alan Ortega G New to FCD for 2024-25 from Memphis 901. 48 Trey Glosson W New to FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. Multiple US ID camps. 52 Albin Williams 9 New to FCD for 2024-25. Former ODP National Team, listed as ODP Europe, so may have lived overseas for a bit (Germany?). 54 Anderson Grimm LB New to FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. The younger brother of FCD Academy grad Mason Grimm, now at SMU. 55 Pietro Orlandelli LB “Pico” New to FCD for 2024-25 from SC Internacional in Brazil. Another Brazilian/American perhaps? 56 Ninor Olu LB New to FCD for 2024-25 from Diversity FC under Scott Sealy. I hear he can play CB as well as LB. 58 Cayson Young G New to FCD for 2024-25 from BVB Dallas. 59 Dom Salm W Joined FCD in 23-24 from La TDP Elite. Converted to wing and has proven to be quite interesting. Moving from #26 to #59. 60 Saul Rios G Aka Saul Rios-Ponce. From FC Dallas El Paso. US and Mexico eligible. US ID camps. Moves from #19 to #60.

Yes, there are 5 keepers on this roster.