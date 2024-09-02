Match Photos: FC Barcelona Femeni at Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Trinity FC played its first-ever game at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, a preseason friendly against arguably the best team in the world, FC Barcelona Femeni. The result wasn’t in Trinity’s favor but our man Daniel McCullough brought us some great pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison (2) passes across goal in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Chioma Ubogagu (14) dribbles around the defender in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison (2) directs to team to check in during the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Chioma Ubogagu (14) dribbles through the defense in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) passes back in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Barcelona FC midfielder Aitana Bonmati (14) receives a long pass in the international friendly against Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison (2) clears the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC goalkeeper Sam Estrada (0) hits a goal kick in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Gracie Brian (17) intercepts the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity midfielder Jenny Danielsson (8) fights for possession in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) presses the defense in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Chioma Ubogagu (14) crossed the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) changes direction in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hailey Davidson stops the attack in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) dribbles away from trouble in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC goalkeeper Same Estrada (0) directs her team before a punt in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison (2) pats goalkeeper Sam Estrada (0) on the head in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Enzi Broussard (7) controls the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Gracie Bryan (17) blocks the attack in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)