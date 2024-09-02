Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2024-25 season

It’s September and the MLS Next season starts this weekend, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season of 2024-25. Up next are the U15s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U15s – 2010s

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

Vera taking over this group from Alex Aldaz – now a full-time assistant with North Texas SC – shows how much the club values this age group in development. Even though the 15s aren’t going to be an “age of emphasis” for MLS.

Big Loss: Forward Aiden Gallardo seems to have moved overseas, to London I think. He’s a powerful striker and goal-scorer. Scored a brace to win 2023 U13 Dallas Cup Final. He would have been on my “Buzz List.”

The Buzz’s List

Here are some dudes I like in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Xavier Gomez – I don’t believe I’ve seen him myself (IIRC he missed Dallas Cup for a Mexico Camp? For which I can’t blame him). But anyone getting this many Mexico call-ups is worth tracking.

Tamba Hallie II – A dynamic attacker with a complete game. One of the most impressive kids I’ve seen at U14 level. Knocked my socks off at the first viewing at Dallas Cup.

Justus Jones – He’s tiny but he’s a vocal leader and dynamic player. Dribbles, combines, and overlaps out of the back with tenacious intensity.

Alex Soria – FCD’s best all-around mid from my personal viewing. Good range, feet, and above-average passing.

FC Dallas U15 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

This group should be numbered 31 and up… but they do have a couple of players below 30. Honestly, whoever is in charge of numbers must have changed cause the old clear bands of numbers are now all over the place up and down the Academy.

No.NamePos.Notes
0Knox StoverGNew to FC Dallas from Solar SC for 24-25. Respect for being, as far as I know, the only FCD keeper with the vaunted American style “0” keeper jersey. Jeff Cassar would be proud.
6Christian GuillénCBSouth team at May San Diego US U14 National ID camp. Sometimes “Guillén-López.” Makes the move to the #6 jersey from the #21. I approve.
14Johan Padilla CanalesCMCame up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10.
20Wallace SmithLBNew to FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. At least I assume he’s the Wallace Smith who played for Solar ECNL 10B.
22Alex SoriaAMSouth Team at March Atlanta US U14 ID Camp. South Team at May San Diego US U14 National ID camp.
24Dariel OrtaCMMexico U15.
26“Tito” SalasGAka Eduardo Salas. Two US U14 ID Camps.
27Patrick ArneCBWith FCD since at least U12.
31Christopher OlveraCBJoined FCD for 23-24 from Dallas Texans.
32Justus JonesLBTeam Captain. South Team at May San Diego US U14 National ID camp. South Team at March Atlanta US U14 ID Camp. Small but fierce and talented.
33Seif AwadCBJoined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC.
35Sammy Guevara 6Mexico U15. South Team at March Atlanta US U14 ID Camp.
36Karthik MathaiRBJoined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC, formally with OKC Energy.
37Jayven PerryWNew to FCD for 2024-25 from Windy City Rampage FC in Chicago (probably, it’s a big world for google to dig through).
38Angel Monsivais LeosRBCame up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10.
39Josue MoralesGUp in 24-25 from ECNL Red 10.
41Neil AkemRBFCD Academy product (and GAM) Phil Akem’s younger brother.
42Tamba Hallie IIW/MSouth Team at May San Diego US U14 National ID camp.
44Xavier GomezFMexico U15. South Team at March Atlanta US U14 ID Camp.
53Brennen McDonald M With FCD since at least U12.
57Angelo Caiafa Barrios9Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Changing from #19 to #57.

