Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2024-25 season

It’s September and the MLS Next season starts this weekend, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season of 2024-25. Up next are the U14s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U14s – 2011s

Head Coach: “Toto” Schmugge

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2023 as U12s.

The Buzz’s List

There is no Buzz List because I have not seen them play.

FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

Nominally, this group is numbered 1 to 20 with a couple of outliers.

Having not seen these kids, and given how young they are, I don’t have a lot of info on them yet.

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 David Jaimes G Over 6 feet tall at U13, I’m told. 2 Jayden Tran CM 3 Elvis Pineda AM Aka Elvis Pineda Serrano 4 Samuel Onsarigo CM 5 Jackson Pea LB 7 Jonathan Vargas CB Little brother of FCD 2009 Erick Vargas. One of three players to come through from FCD U12 South. 8 Axell Aguayo W New to FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. Related to Dallas Sidekick defender Ray Aguayo? 9 Lenon Luccin 9 Peter Luccin’s younger son. 10 Luis Salas 10 12 William Carbajal CB Aka William Fuentes Carbajal. 13 Jacob Modersohn G 15 Levi Cagle F/M Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 16 Arjun Dasgupta M Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC. 18 Santiago Navarro F/M One of three players to come through from FCD U12 South. 19 Johnny Jiminez F/M 20 Rowan Lester CB/RB One of three players to come through from FCD U12 South. 21 Miguel Coriano Alvarez CM New to FCD for 2024-25. (Is he thid kid from Barca Puerto Rico?) 23 Daniel Villarreal CM Swapped the #6 for the #23? Boo. 50 Benji Flowers F/W Brother of Oregon’s Aaron Flowers. Dynamic attacker.

Obviously, I could use some info on these kids.