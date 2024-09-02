Meet the FC Dallas U13s for the 2024-25 season

It’s September and the MLS Next season starts this weekend, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season of 2024-25. Last, for now, but not least are the U13s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U13s – 2012s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

This is the merger year when U12 North and U12 South come together. Only two players from FC Dallas U12 South made it across the gap to the U13s.

Yes, these kids were born in 2012. SMH.

This group won the 2023 Copa Rayados Internacional Super Group back in November.

The Buzz’s List

There is no list because I have not seen them play.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

This group is generally numbered 30 and up, mostly.

We are really getting into the age brackets where I am just learning about these kids. So if you know anything about them, or if I got anything wrong, let me know!

No. Name Pos. Notes. 17 Angello Pastran CM Changed from #16 to #17. 30 Stephen Shevkunov G New to Academy for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue. 31 Elliott Smith LB From Solar SC Pre-U12. 32 Kimani Bruno W New to FC Dallas for 2024-25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA). 33 Evan Boyette CB 35 Aaron Cabrera G New to FC Dallas for 2024-25 from Dallas Texans. 36 Carlos Mata G Bumps up a number from #35. 37 Ricardo Reyes CM Sometimes listed as Reyes-Navarro. 38 Luke Brown RB 39 Carson Turner RB 40 Thiago Sevillano 9 41 Nico Estevez CM New to Academy for 2024-25. Possibly Nicolas Estevez Valenzuela who played for FCD Pre-ECNL Navy. 42 Amari Johnson W New to FC Dallas for 2024-25 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue. 47 Lorenzo Hernandez W 48 Lincoln Clark CM 49 Jeronimo Atehurtue LB One of two survivors from FCD South. 51 Mateo Arriaga AM 52 Andrew Trigueros CB One of two survivors from FCD South. 88 Roberto Nino RB 90 Nicolas Khadunou CB Joined FC Dallas late in 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.