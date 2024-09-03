The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

Keeping it real, FC Dallas played fairly well in many phases, except, that is, the two most important ones: their box and the opponent’s box. And that was all it took for a pretty dang good team in the Rapids to steal the game.

“We were winning the game twice, 1-0, 2-1. We were not able to maintain that result. The late goal that we conceded, it’s not good. We had chances, a lot of chances but we didn’t get it done.” “Today wasn’t good enough in both boxes.” Interim Coach Peter Luccin

The advantage in the playoff chase gained with the win in DC was surrendered here with the loss to Colorado.

Lineups and Tactics

Interim Coach Peter Luccin seems to really like the 3-4-3 now that he has Ruan on the right. With Paul Arriola suspended, he just swapped in Sam Junqua for him. The most direct change at left wingback. Maybe part of that was the “win and you carry over” mentality.

FC Dallas XI vs Colorado Rapids, August 31, 2024. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

60th minute, Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa replaced Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Logan Farrington.

Alan Velasco made his long-awaited return by coming on for Sebastian Lletget in the 80th minute.

Then Patrickson Delgado came on for Junqua in the 87th.

Colorado played what I think of their usual 4-2-3-1. Since their social media are cowards, we go to MLS for the shape.

Colorado Rapids XI at FC Dallas, August 31, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Double sub in the 63rd minute: Cole Bassett replaced Oliver Larraz and Omir Fernández replaced Jonathan Lewis.

Darren Yapi came on for Connor Ronan in the 71st.

And finally, another double sub with Jasper Löffelsend and Sebastian Anderson coming on for Calvin Harris and Jackson Travis.

Goals

Because there were 5 goals, I’m going to mostly leave out the video clips/tweets.

1-0 FC Dallas goal. 56th minute. Sam Junqua‘s shot rebounds to the feet of Logan Farrington who converts.

1-1 Colorado Rapids goal. 11th minute. Calvin Harris on the right turns Marco Farfan and his shot finds Rafael Navarro. Navarro’s shot is saved right back to him and he finishes.

2-1 FC Dallas goal. 66th minute. Petar Musa chests the ball down to Jesus Ferreira who leads Sam Junqua on the break. Junqua crosses to Musa who heads a fairly difficult ball going across his body into the far post.

The best debut season in FC Dallas history 🫎 pic.twitter.com/jDSR7p8Ppo — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 1, 2024

2-2 Colorado Rapids goal. 76th minute. A long-range Rapids shot is given up for a rebound by Maarten Paes, Nkosi Tafari commits a foul for a PK trying to get to it. Paes saves the PK but the rebound is sent right back in by Cole Bassett for Rafael Navarro to get his 2nd.

2-3 Colorado Rapids goal. 93rd minute. Djordje Mihailovic plays Darren Yapi into the box and he beats Nkosi Tafari and Maarten Paes to the ball.

Lo Bueno

Sam Junqua was my Man of the Match. When the broadcast showed the distance run graphic, Junqua and Asier Illarramendi were leading. Junqua had the (unofficial) assist on the first goal and the official assist on the 2nd. He should have had a 3rd when he set up Petar Musa on an even easier one. A strong showing by Junqua with 6 shot-creating actions and 2 goal-creating actions. He was also 4/4 on tackles.

Sebastian Lletget is maintaining his terrific form. 11 progressive passes in this one and 2 progressive carries. 98% passing, which is amazing, 4 shot-creating actions.

“It’s amazing. The team has helped me out a lot. I think Peter (Luccin) has done a great, great job of getting all of us together, putting us in good spots. We’re just trying to make things happen.” Sebastian Lletget

Ruan was torching the rookie on the right. Just a little more connectivity and he’d have set up multiple goals. That will come with time as he plays with this group. 3 key passes, 5 progressive passes, 4 progressive carries, 5 shot-creating actions, and 2 for 4 on take-ons.

Logan Farrington has been playing fantastic ball and in the last six games, he has 2 goals and 4 assists. (imagine if he could add those two assists at DC). As Matt Doyle pointed out in a tweet, Farrington has 0.92 goal-creating actions per 90. One of the best in MLS. Against the Rapids, he didn’t create but he did score with his goal coming on just 12 touches and 2 shots.

“[Coach Luccin] gives me that confidence every time, they trust me to start, do my job and score goals. That’s what I’m on the field for and that’s motivation to get out there and help the team.” Loan Farrington

GOAT

Reigning MVP

Elite DP 10

Logan Farrington

MLS Cup match-winner

Reigning Golden Boot

Sold for $13m

Reigning Brazil PotY

Olympic No. 10

Sold for $20m



Sample size is still small but I think Dallas did all right with that Logan Farrington pick! pic.twitter.com/abMX6MUYXZ — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) September 2, 2024

Signs of life from Jesus Ferreira, he had 5 shot-creating actions and 1 goal-creating action in just 30 minutes of play.

By now I shouldn’t even need to tell you Asier Illarramendi was awesome. 89 touches (led FCD), 93% passing, 9 progressive passes, 10 passes in the final third, and 7 recoveries. Yawn, boringly fantastic.

Petar Musa scored his 14th goal of the season, the most goals in a debut season in FC Dallas history (Jason Kreis and Damian Alvarez each scored 13 in their first seasons, 1996 and 1998). Musa also has a goal in five straight MLS games.

Camino del Medio

Both Alan Velasco and Patrickson Delgado look like players who have been out for quite a while. This isn’t meant to be a critical takedown, it’s just the truth. While both had flashes, neither has the spark nor flare they did before their injuries. It’s important to be patient it should come back.

“I was very emotional tonight after coming into the match tonight. It has been a long couple of months to come back from this difficult injury. I was happy to get back to the field tonight but was not happy with the result.” Alan Velasco

Muy Feo

Again, and I do feel like I repeat myself a lot with this club, shooting efficiency. FCD has 21 shots on goal. Yay 21!! But only 6 were on target. That’s less than a third. Steffen only ended up with 4 saves. The Rapids, on the other hand, had 14 shots – not bad for a road team – and 8 of them were on target. That’s over 50%! That’s how you make a keeper work and that’s how you win games. And it wasn’t about getting into the box, FCD took 77% of their shots in the penalty area, they just didn’t get them on target.

Maarten Paes had an off night. He’s carried this team so many times we’ll forgive this one. Mostly he gave up too many rebounds right in the middle of the box against a team that crashed the net hard. That was a bad combo and FCD paid for it. He also could have cleaned out Yappi on the 3rd and didn’t.

Frankly, this team just isn’t good at defense and hasn’t been for a long time. Paes and Coach Nico Estevez’s system was making it look like a good defense team. But goals were being sacrificed. Now that Peter Luccin is playing a more balanced team looking for goals, the defense is being exposed.

FC Dallas Playoff Hunt

Point Target: ~44 pts (probably)

Have: 33 pts

~Need: 11 pts

Game left: 7

~Wins Needed: 3.6 (3 wins, 2 ties)

Instant Reaction – 3 Things