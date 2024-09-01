FC Dallas Academy fall 2024 USPL schedule

Last year, the FC Dallas Academy fielded a team in the Texas North Conference of the UPSL and now the Fall of 2024 schedule has been posted with FCD fielding another team. FCD mostly used U19 players in the past but has used their U17s in this competition at least once.

UPSL runs Fall and Spring seasons and FC Dallas finished 2nd behind Foro SC – who were coached at the time by Michel Garbini, North Texas SC’s interim coach – with a 7-1-1 record last Fall and a 6-1-3 record in the Spring.

FC Dallas Academy Fall 2024 UPSL Schedule

All games, both home and away for FC Dallas are played at the Toyota Soccer Center Field 2, aka the Dr. Pink Field (the small turf stadium right outside Toyota Stadium).

Date Opponent Time Sept 7 vs Dallas Deportive FC 5 pm CT Sept 14 “at” Foro SC 7:30 pm CT Sept 20 vs FC Hurst United 8 pm CT Sept 27 “at” Sporting NTX 8 pm CT Oct 10 vs Coppell FC 6 pm CT Oct 12 “at” FC Dallas Dynamo 7 pm CT Oct 18 vs Texas Spurs 7:30 pm CT Oct 26 “at” Villarreal North Texas 5 pm CT Nov 2 vs Dallas Hornets 5 pm CT Nov 9 “at” Coppell FC 8 pm CT