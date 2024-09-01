Categories FCD Academy, UPSL, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy fall 2024 USPL schedule

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy fall 2024 USPL schedule

Last year, the FC Dallas Academy fielded a team in the Texas North Conference of the UPSL and now the Fall of 2024 schedule has been posted with FCD fielding another team. FCD mostly used U19 players in the past but has used their U17s in this competition at least once.

UPSL runs Fall and Spring seasons and FC Dallas finished 2nd behind Foro SC – who were coached at the time by Michel Garbini, North Texas SC’s interim coach – with a 7-1-1 record last Fall and a 6-1-3 record in the Spring.

FC Dallas Academy Fall 2024 UPSL Schedule

All games, both home and away for FC Dallas are played at the Toyota Soccer Center Field 2, aka the Dr. Pink Field (the small turf stadium right outside Toyota Stadium).

DateOpponentTime
Sept 7vs Dallas Deportive FC5 pm CT
Sept 14“at” Foro SC7:30 pm CT
Sept 20vs FC Hurst United8 pm CT
Sept 27“at” Sporting NTX8 pm CT
Oct 10vs Coppell FC6 pm CT
Oct 12“at” FC Dallas Dynamo7 pm CT
Oct 18vs Texas Spurs7:30 pm CT
Oct 26“at” Villarreal North Texas5 pm CT
Nov 2vs Dallas Hornets5 pm CT
Nov 9“at” Coppell FC8 pm CT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *