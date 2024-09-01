Meet the FC Dallas U18s for 2024-25 season

It’s September and the MLS Next season starts this weekend, so it’s time again to dig into the Academy rosters for the upcoming season of 2024-25. We’ll start with the U18s.

Yeah, you heard me. U18s.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the coaching structure at FCD.

FC Dallas U18s – 2006s & 2007s

Head Coach: Scott James

Most of these kids are 2007s but the U18s are allowed a maximum of 5 players on a gap year from the class of 2006 (or are born late-year so are a class behind in high school).

This team is seriously deep, like 10 potential pros someday deep. There might not be a Ricardo Pepi here but there is a bunch of talent. The club is already signing some of them.

A few of these kids have started breaking in with NTXSC this summer and there are a few already under contract that you might still see play with the U18s: Leonardo Orejarena, Kaka Scabin, Jaidyn Contreras, and…

Daniel Baran, it seems.

I am hearing chatter Baran is in talks with FCD or maybe even already signed. He’s playing with North Texas SC (10 games, 2 starts, 406 minutes, and 1 assist) and he’s class of 2025 from high school. Now he’s missing from the official U18 roster. Which gives more credence to the chatter he’s signing. So I’m listing him here as signed but it’s not official.

The Buzz List

Here are some unsigned dudes I like in this group. The 2007s has always been a tough group to pair down, very tough, as I rate a bunch of these kids. (alphabetical order)

Ian Charles – As a 6 I thought he was… ok, last season he converted to center back and showed massive upside. He’s a UCLA commit. I expect an NTXSC debut sooner rather than later.

Michael Cortellessa – A right back but he can play all over. Yes, the Ryan Hollingshead 2.0 thing is a bit, but it is very legit. Maybe he’s more Nolan Norris 2.0?

Gabriel Mendonca – US born, played for Flamengo. Talented central mid, when paired with Swann in the double 8 he’s the more “free-8” of the two. Started hot last year, but faded down the stretch. Needs to get stronger.

Niko Montoya – I thought he was on the keeper pro track, but I would have expected an NTX debut by now. Yet when NTX needed a keeper they used Victor Darub. Is Montoya’s progression still on pace?

Caleb Swann – Two-way central mid with a Pomykal-like work rate. I’m very high on this kid. His mind is a second ahead of the game at this level hence my joke nickname of +1 Swann.

FC Dallas U18 Roster for 2024-25

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these Academy rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

Names in blue are signed to North Texas SC contracts and are not “officially” on the Academy roster. But they might play down here so I put them in.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 1 Blake Wheeler G 2007 Above average keeper, gets some first-team training invites. One of FCD’s originals left from U12. 2 Michael Cortellessa RB 2007 Former US U15, U16, U17. Originally from California. Harvard commit. Outstanding all-around soccer player. 3 Mikey Murphey CM 2006 Size, physical. I like him better as a 6 than a RB. Gap year or class of ’25? Moves from #45 to #3 this season. 4 “Kaka” Scabin CB/RB 2007 Joined in 21-22 from Inter Miami. Organizes well, passes well, but sometimes loses focus. Listed at 6’2″ and is signed by NTXSC. 5 Judah McCloud CB 2007 Joined FCD in 21-22 from Chicago Fire Academy. Changing from #27 to #5 this season. 7 Jaidyn Contreras W 2007 Wing, feet are balanced but he seems to play left side more when I watch. Long term I think he might be an outside back. Joined FCD in 22-23 from Houston Dynamo. Signed by NTXSC. 8 Isaac Romero M 2006 Moved from #46 to #8 this season. Versatile player. Joined FCD from Solar some years ago. Class of 25. 9 Chris Salazar 9 2007 High 9, physical and strong. Goal poacher. Joined FCD 22-23 from Solar SC. 10 Marlon Luccin 8 2007 Moved from the number 8 to the number 10 this season. Statement of intent? Peter’s Luccin’s older son. Technical, skinny. 11 Ren Sylvester W/F 2007 Slashing wing, dangerous at times. Joined FCD in 23-24 from Michigan Jaguars. Notre Dame commit. Is a breakout year in store? 12 Caleb Swann 8 2007 He’s long been for me the top 2007 in Dallas. Joined FCD in 22-23 from Solar. Maryland commit. He’s trained with NTX but has not yet played with them. 13 Gabriel Mendonca 8 2007 Lefty CM, joined FCD in 23-24 from Flamengo. US born, Brazil raised. US eligible. Younger brother of NTX’s Nick Mendonca. 14 Saul Guzman CB 2007 Steady, solid, reliable, always there. Lefty. One of FCD’s originals left from U12. 15 Ian Charles CB 2007 Converted from DM to CB last season. Trains with NTX a fair amount. Puerto Rico U17. UCLA commit. Joined FCD in 22-23 from Arlington (VA) area. 16 Landon Hickam 6 2007 Made NTXSC debut. Promoted up from FCD ECNL in 22-23. SMU commit. 17 Bryce Outman W/10 2007 Former US U15 & U17. Tiny (5’2″?) but very talented. Joined FCD from Solar SC way back. 19 Josmar Guandique W 2007 Former US U15, joined FCD in 23-24 season from De Anza Force SC (CA.). 20 Cris Arteaga CM 2007 Aka Christopher Arteaga de Paz. Joined FCD from Austin FC in 23-24. 21 Aydin Pondeca RB 2007 Played for City Futsal SC. Younger brother of FCD’s Tomas Pondeca. 22 Nyle Waugh F 2006 Changed from #43 to #22 this season. Jamaica U20 for Concacaf Championships. Joined FCD from Inter Miami for 23-24. Class of 25 or gap year? 24 Josh Torquato LB 2007 Solid, two-way outside back who can play some wing. Wake Forest commit. One of FCD’s originals left from U12. 25 Ian Witis-Hughes W 2007 Direct, pacy, dynamic, dangerous. Joined FCD in 22-23 from BVB Dallas. You can’t teach speed. 26 Jonathon Dozier LB 2007 Joined FCD in 22-23 from IMG. 28 “Pipe” Gutierrez W/F 2007 Aka Carlos F. Gutierrez. Joined FCD earlier this year. Formally at Weston FC and Crew Academy, played a year in River Plate’s Academy. Colombia eligible. 33 Daniel Baran F/W 2006 Dynamic, the most dangerous U19 last year. Has played quite a bit for NTXSC. Poland U18. Was a Northwestern commit. Class of 25. He topped my signing urgency list. 54 “Toro” Brandon D 2006 Aka Gabriel Ibarra Carrasco Brandon. Came up a CB but he’s only about 5’10” so he’s trying to convert outside. Gap year. Tore his Achilles in the spring of ’24. 57 Nicolas Montoya G 2007 Joined FCD for 22-23 from the Cincy area. Has made NTXSC benches. 6’3″ 59 Curtis Lynch G 2007 Joined FCD from Sacramento United in Dec 23-24. 64 Braeden Backus LB/6 2006 Joined FCD from Michigan Jaguars in 22-23. Gap year. 79 Leonardo Orejarena W/10 2007 US U17. Signed by NTXSC from Barca USA (Az). FCD has his Homegrowns right from the Chicago Fire.

FC Dallas U17s (2007s) at the end of the 2023-24 Season. (Courtesy Munson Photography)