FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids – game info and lineup prediction

Based on the FC Dallas socials, the club expects this to be the game Alan Velasco returns to action. I’d happily take a 10-minute run out.

10th in the West FC Dallas (33 points, 9-11-6) hosts 4th in the West Colorado Rapids (41 points, 12-9-5) at Toyota Stadium tonight at 7:30 pm CT.

The Rapids are very good, but FCD is good at home with an 8-3-2 record (8-1-2 vs the West). The Rapids are similarly strong and have a somewhat lacking 4-7-2 road record.

Yeah, life on the road in MLS is hard.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Francisco X. Rivera and Warren Barton

Apple TV Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (leg)

OUT: Parul Arriola (yellow card accumulation)

Colorado Rapids

OUT: Kévin Cabral (elbow)

OUT: Kimani Stewart-Baynes (illness)

OUT: Sam Vines (hamstring)

Suspended after next yellow card:

Asier Illarramendi (DAL)

FCD Lineup Prediction

I had to think about this one a bit and have no clue how close I’ll get. But here are some considerations.

Petar Musa is not on the injury report, so dare we assume he’s good to go?

Jesus Ferreira played approx 30 minutes, FCD should push that to 60 this game.

Parul Arriola is suspended.

Coach Luccin loves Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

The Asier Illarramendi SHow Cafumana combo looked good in a double.

Sebastian Lletget is in amazing form.

Here’s what I got. 4-2-3-1.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Colorado Rapids, August 31, 2024.

Bench Prediction for Medium Rotation

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Sam Junqua

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Carl Sanite

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, August 31, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Ricardo Montero

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeremy Hanson, Jeffrey Greeson

4TH OFFICIAL: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Kevin Stott

ASSISTANT VAR: Rene Parra

More Game Info

Head-to-Head Records

FCD vs. COL all-time: 35-28-19 (122 goals scored, 103 goals conceded)

FCD vs. COL home: 26-8-8 (75 goals scored, 43 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 6-3-1 (amazing!) in MLS play and 6-7-1 (oh…) in all competitions under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

Dallas has scored 24 goals and allowed 17 during the nine MLS games under Luccin. On average, Dallas has averaged 2.4 goals per game and allowed 1.7 under Luccin.

Sebastian Lletget ranks first in assists for FC Dallas with 7, all of which have come in the last 8 games.

26 of Dallas’ 35 goals have been scored in the second half.

FCD is 3-9-3 when conceding first.

FC Dallas has a record of 1-5-1 when trailing at halftime and 4-1-0 when leading.

FC Dallas is fourth in MLS in clear-cut chances converted with (8) and ranks second in clear-cut chances converted percentage with 71.42%. (As we always say with FCD, it’s about getting clean opportunities and a good shot-on-goal ratio.)

Petar Musa is the eighth player in club history to score six times in a span of five matches and the fourth to do so in the last 14 years (Roland Lamah (2017), Paul Arriola (2022), Jesús Ferreira (2022).

Petar Musa is the seventh player in FC Dallas history to score 10 or more goals in his first season.

Petar Musa ranks 18th across MLS in xG (9.14) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks third overall in MLS in saves made with 102.

Ruan quickly took the lead for FC Dallas in miles run (150.75) and fastest speed (22.27 mph).

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen was named the Best Goalkeeper of Leagues Cup 2024.

Rapids have 20 goals scored from set pieces this season, the most in MLS.

Rapids have an xG of 55.66, the highest in MLS this season.

Rapids have covered a total distance of 1,941 miles, the most of any club in MLS this season.

Cole Bassett has covered a total distance of 199.5 miles, the most of any player in MLS this season.

Rafael Navarro has an xG of 13.05 this season, the sixth-highest in MLS.