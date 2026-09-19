Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go

We move on to the U14s.

You can find the U18s here, U17s here, U16s here, and U15s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U14s – 2013s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

Assistant Coach: Clem Oancea

There are two new recruits in the 2013s. There have only been a handful of additions since U12, making this a relatively unchanged group.

2013 Departures

Isaac Aquirre – D

Hector Bello – D

Oscar Piedra – M

Arturo Sarmiento – F/M.

Francisco Vazquez – D

Chosen Williams – F

FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

Again, any help with numbers (or any other info about these young men) is appreciated.