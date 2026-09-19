Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go
We move on to the U14s.
You can find the U18s here, U17s here, U16s here, and U15s here.
An Important Change in the Academy
This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.
Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.
In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.
FC Dallas U14s – 2013s
Head Coach: Adam Wells
Assistant Coach: Clem Oancea
There are two new recruits in the 2013s. There have only been a handful of additions since U12, making this a relatively unchanged group.
2013 Departures
- Isaac Aquirre – D
- Hector Bello – D
- Oscar Piedra – M
- Arturo Sarmiento – F/M.
- Francisco Vazquez – D
- Chosen Williams – F
FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2026-27
This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.
Again, any help with numbers (or any other info about these young men) is appreciated.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|29
|Davis Folk
|RB
|Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
|34
|Caleb Vargas
|G
|Brother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas. (Vargas-Valerio)
|53
|Sean John
|Joined for 25-26 from Solar SC.
|54
|Angel Garcia
|M
|55
|Enzo Orozco
|M
|56
|Zain Abdel
|M
|Joined in 25-26 from NY Red Bull Academy.
|57
|Parker Tyroch
|M
|59
|Steven Velazquez
|F
|Younger brother of Francisco Velasquez, FCDY ECNL.
|60
|Gage Folk
|RB
|Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
|61
|Vincent Rodriguez
|LB
|62
|Ryder Qualls
|F
|Joined in 25-26 from IRST Academy.
|64
|Andres Guillen
|LB/CB
|Younger brother of Christian FCD ’10. Guillen-Lopez.
|67
|“Kiki” Calderon
|M
|A.k.a. Damien Calderon
|70
|Nathan Fugate
|G
|72
|Hector Bello
|CB
|79
|Creed Hickey
|F
|Speedy striker. One of two survivors from FCD South.
|96
|Carson Harrell
|RB
|One of two survivors from FCD South.
|?
|Oliver Herrera
|New for 26-27. No idea where he came from (Google let me down), but I think his father might be a soccer coach.
|71
|Kael Aleman
|D
|New for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets. Plays all across the back line. Former DKSC. Mexico ID camp.