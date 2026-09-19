Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2026-27 season

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go

We move on to the U14s.
You can find the U18s here, U17s here, U16s here, and U15s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U14s – 2013s

Head Coach: Adam Wells
Assistant Coach: Clem Oancea

There are two new recruits in the 2013s. There have only been a handful of additions since U12, making this a relatively unchanged group.

2013 Departures

  • Isaac Aquirre – D
  • Hector Bello – D
  • Oscar Piedra – M
  • Arturo Sarmiento – F/M.
  • Francisco Vazquez – D
  • Chosen Williams – F

FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

Again, any help with numbers (or any other info about these young men) is appreciated.

No.NamePos.Notes
29Davis FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
34Caleb VargasGBrother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas. (Vargas-Valerio)
53Sean JohnJoined for 25-26 from Solar SC.
54Angel GarciaM
55Enzo OrozcoM
56Zain AbdelMJoined in 25-26 from NY Red Bull Academy.
57Parker TyrochM
59Steven VelazquezFYounger brother of Francisco Velasquez, FCDY ECNL.
60Gage FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
61Vincent RodriguezLB
62Ryder QuallsFJoined in 25-26 from IRST Academy.
64Andres GuillenLB/CBYounger brother of Christian FCD ’10. Guillen-Lopez.
67“Kiki” CalderonMA.k.a. Damien Calderon
70Nathan FugateG
72Hector BelloCB
79Creed HickeyFSpeedy striker. One of two survivors from FCD South.
96Carson HarrellRBOne of two survivors from FCD South.
?Oliver HerreraNew for 26-27. No idea where he came from (Google let me down), but I think his father might be a soccer coach.
71Kael AlemanDNew for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets. Plays all across the back line. Former DKSC. Mexico ID camp.

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