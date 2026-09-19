FC Dallas vs Austin FC, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Austin is no longer weird. The weird left a long time ago. Can we please stop putting ‘Keep Austin Weird’ on everything?” KVUE

3rd in the West FC Dallas (42 points, 12-6-7) hosts 13th in the West Austin FC (29 points, 7-10-8) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 pm CT.

Don’t let the overall record fool you; Austin FC is cooking – after the coach and sporting director change – and hasn’t lost a game since they fell to FC Dallas back on August 16th (their only loss since the start of August).

Austin is also coming off a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps and sits just one point out of the 9th and final playoff spot in the West.

On the other hand, Dallas has won three straight, which is nice.

Weather

Sunset is right about kickoff time in Frisco. Temps will be about 92 degrees at that point, falling to the high 80s by the end of the game.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – muscle injury, lower leg (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Daniel, Ramiro

2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris, Sam Sarver.

Austin FC

Guilherme Biro – Suspended (Out)

Przemysław Płacheta – Lower Body (Out)

Guilherme Biro – (Suspended) Red Card – Second Caution

Suspended after one yellow: Joseph Rosales, Besard Sabovic, Myrto Uzuni

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

No need for any rotation in this one, so it’s best XI all the way. Most of that is set at this point.

With Petar Musa coming off the bench last game, I’ve got him back in the XI with the in-form Logan Farrington.

Having gone to Daniel last game, Coach Eric Quill will stay with Daniel unless he’s injured or makes some catastrophic mistakes.

Similarly, Ran Binyamin seems to be first choice at RB now, maybe that’s a close call depending on matchups. Sebastian Ibeagha seems to be getting more calls than Nolan Norris too, but that is a close call.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Christian Cappis

Santi Moreno

Patrickson Delgado

Herman Johansson

Sam Sarver

Patrickson Delgado

Lalas Abubakar

Nolan Norris

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Back in the “home whites,” I guess. *sigh*

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Adam Garner

4th Official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. ATX all-time : 9-2-3 (25 goals scored, 16 goals conceded)

: 9-2-3 (25 goals scored, 16 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX home: 6-0-1 (13 goals scored, 4 goals conceded)

In MLS play, Dallas is 8-0-1 when leading at halftime and 11-1-3 when scoring first. Conversely, they are 1-5-2 when conceding first.

FCD is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 342.

FC Dallas has won three of its last four regular-season meetings against Austin FC.

Los Toros are fifth in MLS in most goals scored with 49 but just 16th in xG with 40.2.

FCD is tied for second in headed goals with nine. Nice.

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with 18 and fourth in MLS in xG with 14.65.

Musa is also second among current Dallas players with four goals against Austin FC (Jesus Ferreira – 6 goals).

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 33rd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fifth in MLS in aerial challenges with 63 and tied 24th in clearances with 29.

Lalas Abubakar, of all people, has scored twice with two assists in 10 career appearances against Austin FC.

Austin‘s win over Vancouver this week made the Oaks the first team in MLS history to beat all three of the league’s Cascadia teams (Vancouver, Portland, Seattle) on the road in the same season.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 52 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record