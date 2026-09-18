Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go

We move on to the U15s. Another two-year-old pic. Sorry.

You can find the U18s here, U17s here, and the U16s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U15s – 2012s

Head Coach: Scott James

Assistant Coaches: Victor Medina and Walid Kaakoush

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s.

2012 Departures

Jose Gil Flores – M

Nicolas Khadunou – CB

Carlos Mata – GK

Ekkiot Smith – LB

No Buzz List

Usually I try to watch teams for the first time at the Dallas Cup when they hit U14. But due to my move and the selection of games that were streamed from Dallas Cup, I have not seen this group play.

Therefore, there is no Buzz List from this age group on down.

FC Dallas U15 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

As I’ve said in a couple other places on these rosters, I could use some number help.