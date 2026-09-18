Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go
We move on to the U15s. Another two-year-old pic. Sorry.
You can find the U18s here, U17s here, and the U16s here.
An Important Change in the Academy
This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.
Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.
In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.
FC Dallas U15s – 2012s
Head Coach: Scott James
Assistant Coaches: Victor Medina and Walid Kaakoush
This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s.
2012 Departures
- Jose Gil Flores – M
- Nicolas Khadunou – CB
- Carlos Mata – GK
- Ekkiot Smith – LB
No Buzz List
Usually I try to watch teams for the first time at the Dallas Cup when they hit U14. But due to my move and the selection of games that were streamed from Dallas Cup, I have not seen this group play.
Therefore, there is no Buzz List from this age group on down.
FC Dallas U15 Roster for 2026-27
This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.
As I’ve said in a couple other places on these rosters, I could use some number help.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes.
|3
|Gabriel Tapia
|D
|Joined for 2026 Dallas Cup from FCD Youth Red ECNL.
|30
|Stephen Shevkunov
|G
|Up for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue. Feb 26 US ID Camp.
|31
|Angello Pastran
|CM
|Multiple US ID camps. Strong candidate to play up an age.
|32
|Kimani Bruno
|W
|Joined in 2024-25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA).
|33
|Evan Boyette
|CB
|Multiple US ID camps.
|35
|Luis Villalvazo
|CB
|Joined in 25-26 from Cal Odyssey ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
|37
|Ricardo Reyes
|CM
|Sometimes Reyes-Navarro.
|40
|Thiago Sevillano
|9
|From FCD North. Late-year BD.
|41
|Jaxon Jimenez
|G
|Joined in 25-26 from Solar SC.
|42
|Amari Johnson
|W
|Joined in 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
|43
|Diego Baylon
|M
|Joined for 25-26 from DKSC ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
|44
|Cyrus Brown
|M
|Came up for 25-26 from FCDY ECNL 12 Red.
|47
|Lorenzo Hernandez
|W
|Feb 26 US ID Camp.
|48
|Lincoln Clark
|CM
|US U15.
|49
|Jeronimo Atehurtue
|LB
|One of two survivors from FCD South. (Atehurtue-Restrepo)
|51
|Mateo Arriaga
|AM
|Multiple US ID camps.
|52
|Andrew Trigueros
|CB
|One of two survivors from FCD South.
|57
|Dilan Almonacid
|M
|Joined in Dec ’24-’25 from FCD East Texas. Feb 26 US ID Camp. Might be jersey 88?
|59
|Mason Bathurst
|M
|Joined in spring 2026 from Dallas Texans, previously at DKSC.
|66
|Brayden Ray
|F
|New for 26-27 from Austin FC, previously with the Sonny Guadarrama Academy. He will probably be with the U16’s most of the time.
|75
|Danny Villatoro
|CB
|Joined in 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. Likely to play up an age.
|?
|Simon Onsotti
|F
|New for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets.
|?
|Jeremy Hagan
|F
|New for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets.
|?
|Matthew Trejo
|M
|New for 26-27 from Forms Academy, previously Dallas Hornets. US ID camp. Mexico-eligible.
|?
|Evariste Bukuru
|New for 26-27 from Olympique Atlanta FC.
1 Comment
Arriaga plays up with the 2011s quite a bit too.