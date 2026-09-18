Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2026-27 season

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go

We move on to the U15s. Another two-year-old pic. Sorry.
You can find the U18s here, U17s here, and the U16s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U15s – 2012s

Head Coach: Scott James
Assistant Coaches: Victor Medina and Walid Kaakoush

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s.

2012 Departures

  • Jose Gil Flores – M
  • Nicolas Khadunou – CB
  • Carlos Mata – GK
  • Ekkiot Smith – LB

No Buzz List

Usually I try to watch teams for the first time at the Dallas Cup when they hit U14. But due to my move and the selection of games that were streamed from Dallas Cup, I have not seen this group play.

Therefore, there is no Buzz List from this age group on down.

FC Dallas U15 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

As I’ve said in a couple other places on these rosters, I could use some number help.

No.NamePos.Notes.
3Gabriel TapiaDJoined for 2026 Dallas Cup from FCD Youth Red ECNL.
30Stephen ShevkunovGUp for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue. Feb 26 US ID Camp.
31Angello PastranCMMultiple US ID camps. Strong candidate to play up an age.
32Kimani BrunoWJoined in 2024-25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA).
33Evan BoyetteCBMultiple US ID camps.
35Luis VillalvazoCBJoined in 25-26 from Cal Odyssey ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
37Ricardo ReyesCMSometimes Reyes-Navarro.
40Thiago Sevillano 9From FCD North. Late-year BD.
41Jaxon JimenezGJoined in 25-26 from Solar SC.
42Amari JohnsonWJoined in 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
43Diego BaylonMJoined for 25-26 from DKSC ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
44Cyrus BrownMCame up for 25-26 from FCDY ECNL 12 Red.
47Lorenzo HernandezWFeb 26 US ID Camp.
48Lincoln ClarkCMUS U15.
49Jeronimo AtehurtueLBOne of two survivors from FCD South. (Atehurtue-Restrepo)
51Mateo ArriagaAMMultiple US ID camps.
52Andrew TriguerosCBOne of two survivors from FCD South.
57Dilan AlmonacidMJoined in Dec ’24-’25 from FCD East Texas. Feb 26 US ID Camp. Might be jersey 88?
59Mason BathurstMJoined in spring 2026 from Dallas Texans, previously at DKSC.
66Brayden RayFNew for 26-27 from Austin FC, previously with the Sonny Guadarrama Academy. He will probably be with the U16’s most of the time.
75Danny VillatoroCBJoined in 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. Likely to play up an age.
?Simon OnsottiFNew for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets.
?Jeremy HaganFNew for 26-27 from Dallas Hornets.
?Matthew TrejoMNew for 26-27 from Forms Academy, previously Dallas Hornets. US ID camp. Mexico-eligible.
?Evariste BukuruNew for 26-27 from Olympique Atlanta FC.

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