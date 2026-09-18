Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go.
We move on to the U16s. Sorry, my cover pic is two years old.
You can find the U18s here and U17s here.
An Important Change in the Academy
This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.
Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.
In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.
FC Dallas U16s – 2011s
Head Coach: Toto Schmugge
Assistant Coach: Stephen Sunday
This group won the Dallas Cup in 2023 as U12s.
This group is stacked, with the biggest name you will know being Benji Flowers, who has already signed with FCD as a homegrown. Unsurprisingly, he’s not listed on this roster. I expect he will be with NTSC all the time.
And there may already be another pro signed in this group, Diego Ros.
Ros joined FCD this summer from Barca USA, and reports are that he’s signed a hybrid deal. That jives with FCD putting out an actual press release on the player joining the Academy. He’s been mostly training with the U18s in preseason and will probably play with them this fall. Based on the signing reports, I expect Ros to be announced and join North Texas SC in the winter for the 2027 mini-season.
There are also four new recruits in this age class aside from Ros.
2011 Departures
- Arjun Dasgupta – M, formerly Solar. Joined Bayern Munich Residency in California.
- Lenon Luccin – 9. Big loss. Left to join San Diego FC Acad.
- Ryder Robinson – W/M. Joined Portland Timbers Acad.
- Jayden Tran – M/D, undersized, 8 years with FCD. Destination unknown.
- Jonathan Vela – F/M. Destination unknown.
- Nasir Yasin – M. US U14 ID Camper. Destination unknown.
The Buzz List
Here are some players I find interesting in this group other than Flowers and Ros. (In alphabetical order)
Miguel Coriano – Lefty, plays center back for FCD but is an excellent passer and talented on the ball. US YNT camper and PR U15/U16 for whom he plays further up the field.
David Jaimes – The next keeper getting the (unofficial) pro pathway treatment; he’s already been in first-team training and on the bench with North Texas SC. US and Mexico U15. Probably will spend most of his time with the U17s or NTSC.
Quincy Lamar – Forward with size. There was lots of social chatter when he came to FCD from Chula Vista. He was on San Diego FC’s tag list. Did FCD get his rights? (Swapped for Luccin’s, maybe?)
Sam Onsarigo – Rangy 8, impactful, game-controlling. I like his game awareness. High ceiling, if it all comes together.
Jackson Pea – The next left back in the FCD LB train. End-to-end player. Had a training stint at FC Groningen this summer.
FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2026-27
This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.
The addition of a keeper recruit underscores the idea that Jaimes will be playing in other teams.
Once again, apologies for not having the new numbers. I’ve made some guesses based on Instagram, filled in one or two.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|David Jaimes
|G
|6’3″ Multiple US ID Camps. (Jaimes-Martinez). US and Mex U15.
|4
|Samuel Onsarigo
|CM
|Dynamic 8 with height and skill, rangy. Multiple US YNT ID camps.
|5
|Jackson Pea
|LB
|Multiple US YNT ID camps.
|7
|Jonathan Vargas
|6
|Little brother of FCD 2009 Erick Vargas. Multiple US YNT ID camps.
|9
|Diego Ros
|CM
|New 26-27 from Barca USA. Reportedly signed a hybrid deal.
|10
|Liam Schmitz
|M/W
|Joined in 25-26 from the Chicago Fire Academy. A lefty.
|11
|TJ Olowu
|W
|Lefty. Joined in 25-26 from Dallas Hornets.
|13
|Jacob Modersohn
|G
|2026 US U15 “futures” camp. Multiple US YNT ID camps. Son of pro keeper Mark Modersohn.
|15
|Levi Cagle
|F/M
|Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
|19
|Johnny Jiminez
|F/M
|2026 US U15 “futures” camp. Multiple US YNT ID camps.
|20
|Rowan Lester
|CB/RB
|Last season’s U15 captain.
|21
|Miguel Coriano
|CB
|2026 US U15 “futures” camp. Joined FCD in 2024-25 through Sime Soccer. Puerto Rico YNT. Often listed as Coriano-Alvarez.
|23
|Daniel Villarreal
|6
|Multiple US YNT ID camps. Tore his ACL in Aug of 25.
|24
|Quincy Lamar
|9
|Joined in Jan ’26 from Chula Vista. Size and power.
|?
|Reid Robinson
|G
|New for 2026-27 from Solar SC. 2025 US U15 ID Camp. 6’2″
|39
|Raizo Chan
|CB
|New for 2026-27 from Eastside FC ECNL (WA). 25-26 ECNL Champ. Japan YNT Futures camp 2026.
|46
|Brayan Ordonez
|CM
|New for 2026-27 from Solar SC. Multiple ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year awards. 2025 US U15 ID Camp.
|58
|Reid Kirkes
|CB
|New for 2026-27 from Tulsa Greenwood, where he was captain.