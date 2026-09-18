Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go.

We move on to the U16s. Sorry, my cover pic is two years old.

You can find the U18s here and U17s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U16s – 2011s

Head Coach: Toto Schmugge

Assistant Coach: Stephen Sunday

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2023 as U12s.

This group is stacked, with the biggest name you will know being Benji Flowers, who has already signed with FCD as a homegrown. Unsurprisingly, he’s not listed on this roster. I expect he will be with NTSC all the time.

And there may already be another pro signed in this group, Diego Ros.

Ros joined FCD this summer from Barca USA, and reports are that he’s signed a hybrid deal. That jives with FCD putting out an actual press release on the player joining the Academy. He’s been mostly training with the U18s in preseason and will probably play with them this fall. Based on the signing reports, I expect Ros to be announced and join North Texas SC in the winter for the 2027 mini-season.

There are also four new recruits in this age class aside from Ros.

2011 Departures

Arjun Dasgupta – M, formerly Solar. Joined Bayern Munich Residency in California.

– M, formerly Solar. Joined Bayern Munich Residency in California. Lenon Luccin – 9. Big loss. Left to join San Diego FC Acad.

– 9. Big loss. Left to join San Diego FC Acad. Ryder Robinson – W/M. Joined Portland Timbers Acad.

– W/M. Joined Portland Timbers Acad. Jayden Tran – M/D, undersized, 8 years with FCD. Destination unknown.

– M/D, undersized, 8 years with FCD. Destination unknown. Jonathan Vela – F/M. Destination unknown.

– F/M. Destination unknown. Nasir Yasin – M. US U14 ID Camper. Destination unknown.

The Buzz List

Here are some players I find interesting in this group other than Flowers and Ros. (In alphabetical order)

Miguel Coriano – Lefty, plays center back for FCD but is an excellent passer and talented on the ball. US YNT camper and PR U15/U16 for whom he plays further up the field.

David Jaimes – The next keeper getting the (unofficial) pro pathway treatment; he’s already been in first-team training and on the bench with North Texas SC. US and Mexico U15. Probably will spend most of his time with the U17s or NTSC.

Quincy Lamar – Forward with size. There was lots of social chatter when he came to FCD from Chula Vista. He was on San Diego FC’s tag list. Did FCD get his rights? (Swapped for Luccin’s, maybe?)

Sam Onsarigo – Rangy 8, impactful, game-controlling. I like his game awareness. High ceiling, if it all comes together.

Jackson Pea – The next left back in the FCD LB train. End-to-end player. Had a training stint at FC Groningen this summer.

FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

The addition of a keeper recruit underscores the idea that Jaimes will be playing in other teams.

Once again, apologies for not having the new numbers. I’ve made some guesses based on Instagram, filled in one or two.