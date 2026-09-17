Meet the FC Dallas U18s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go.

We begin with the U18s, which can include up to five overage players, but this season only has one.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U18s – 2009s (and one 2008s)

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

Assistant Coach: Robert Bogus

The 2009s won the 2026 Dallas Cup earlier this spring.

There are two players under pro contract who could feature here: forward Sam Sedeh – who is with NTSC and isn’t listed on the Academy roster – and goalkeeper Thomas Birchfield – who is listed.

This talented group took a roster beating, losing – depending on how you count them – up to nine players. Some were released, some left on their own, and one went to college early.

A few 2008s who could have been kept around were released. They might end up in ECNL, as some kids want to play for their high school when they get closer to graduation.

No players have been added so far to the 2009s.

2008 and 2009 Departures

Gio Alvarez – 2008. Versatile mid. Destination unknown.

– 2008. Versatile mid. Destination unknown. Steel Cook – 2009. MLS Next All-Star 10. Left to join FC Cincinnati Academy

– 2009. MLS Next All-Star 10. Left to join FC Cincinnati Academy Diego Cruz – 2009. Right back. Joined Texans ECNL.

– 2009. Right back. Joined Texans ECNL. Mark Drygas – Best 2009 CB for me. Released; landed at FC Cincinnati.

– Best 2009 CB for me. Released; landed at FC Cincinnati. Diego Echevarria – 2009. PRYNT. High-scoring LW. Joined Texans ECNL.

– 2009. PRYNT. High-scoring LW. Joined Texans ECNL. Tadesse Hart – 2008. Pacy winger. DKSC ECNL.

– 2008. Pacy winger. DKSC ECNL. Christian Hernandez – 2008. 6/CB. Destination unknown.

– 2008. 6/CB. Destination unknown. Alan Ortega – 2009. Goalkeeper. Landed with FC Juarez.

– 2009. Goalkeeper. Landed with FC Juarez. Ninor Olu – 2009. LB (CB) graduated a year early; plays for Houston Christian.

The Buzz’s List

As usual, I will give you some *unsigned* standout names that I like from each team (in alphabetical order). From this team, a few are already on the most recent Academy signing watch list.

Jordyn Eason – The most dangerous attacking force on this roster, although he’s a bit undersized. A dynamic striker/winger. He’s dogged and an absolute handful. US and Mexico U16. Sam Sarver vibes.

Trey Glosson – Tall and pacy with plenty of ball skill. He’s better as a winger (and prefers it) but probably has to be the high-9 this season based on who’s left on the roster. I’m actually surprised we’ve not seen him with NTSC at all yet.

Liam Vejrostek – A top-tier pro prospect who plays CB and LB. He’s already a North Texas SC player; I expect a contract soon and doubt he will be with the U18s much, but he’s still eligible. Multiple-time USYNT.

Kyle Velasquez – A versatile central mid who can also play wing in a pinch. Fantastic motor and drive, skilled but also with a competitive fire. My kind of player.

Christian Wygant – Versatile, getting dialed in at RB. He’s already made his NTSC debut. I also expect a contract for him soon, so he may not be with the U18s much either. USYNT.

FC Dallas U18 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

There are also some players from lower age groups I would expect to see play with this team a fair bit, like Diego Ros, Alex Soria, or Tamba Hallie.

The rosters I was given by FCD (so far) don’t have jersey numbers, but I don’t think the 18s have any changes. Please comment if you know of a number change I missed.

And yes, they have 4 keepers. (All FCD keepers are dual-rostered (ECNL) to make sure everyone is getting playing time.)

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Zach Wells 2009 G Over 6′1″. With FCD Academy since U12. Not overage, but graduated HS in 26. 2 Kaleb Panozzo 2009 RB With FCD Academy since U12. 3 Liam Vejrostek 2009 LB/CB Mostly with NTSC. Joined FCD from RSL Arizona late in 21-22. Class of 28. 5 Ahmad Odom 2009 CB Good all-around center back but only about 5’11”. Class of 28. 7 Jordyn Eason 2009 W Dangerous winger. Joined FCD in 22-23 from LAFC. US U16 & Mexico U16. 8 Pedro Dias 2009 8 Joined FCD in 23-24 from San Francisco Glens. Box-to-box player. 12 Erick Vargas 2009 M/W Left FCD for Solar, then to DKSC, and back with FCD for 23-24. 13 Juan Carrera 2009 G 6’1″, youngest brother of Nico and Antonio Carrera. 15 Kyle Velazquez 2009 8 Endless motor. 22-23 addition from Solar SC. 16 Sebastian Aragundi 2009 F/M With FCD since U12. Ecuador eligible. 17 Christian Wygant 2009 RB Made NTSC debut last season. Joined FCD in 22-23. 18 Zac Fumtim 2009 D With FCD since U12. More of an outside back than central. 19 Luke Martey 2009 LB Plays lots of roles, mostly left side. Had a Ghana YNT camp last year. 25 Austin Chukwu 2009 W Joined FCD in 22-23 from Alves, Spain. Vertical; can get behind the D. 45 Jaxon Meese 2008 M Coming off an ACL injury. The only 2008 kept around. 48 Trey Glosson 2009 W/F Fast. Joined in 2024-25 from Solar SC. 54 Anderson Grimm 2009 LB Younger brother of FCD Academy grad Mason Grimm (SMU). Joined FCD for 24-25 from Solar SC. 55 Pietro Orlandelli 2009 LB/M Son of FCD TD Sandro Orlandelli. Joined in 2024-25 from SC Internacional in Brazil. 59 Dom Salm 2009 W Over 6’1″ and recently converted to CB (Has also played RB and W). Joined FCD in 23-24 from La TDP Elite. 60 Saul Rios 2009 G 6′ Joined from FC Dallas El Paso for ’21-’22. US/Mex eligible. Some NTSC training. 81 Thomas Birchfield 2009 G NTSC contract, signed from Austin FC Academy. Hasn’t played much yet, even in the Academy. 6’6″