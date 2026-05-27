Potential summer 2026 FC Dallas Academy signings watch list

It’s that time of year, FC Dallas fans, time for the semiannual 3rd Degree list of potential Academy signings. The summer window is when we tend to see more signings than the winter as kids graduate high school and their MLS Next Academy season ends.

It’s one more year before MLS flips its calendar and ends this out-of-synch oddness from the youth soccer path in America.

The Usual Disclaimer

Remember, this isn’t a pure talent list; it’s NOT a “best talent in the Academy list,” it’s a potential signing list. Time is a factor. I’m not putting some 12-year-old on the list even if they are Messi’s kid.

For this list, we’re not just talking straight Homegrown contracts (rarer these days from the Academy), but also hybrid deals (more common), and straight Next Pro deals (almost as many as hybrids these days).

Off the List!

Two players are moving off the list from the 2025/26 winter window version.

4. “Steel” Cook – Left FCD and joined FC Cincinnati’s Academy

7. Wyatt Easterly – Signed with North Texas SC

Not on my list that NTSC signed out of the U18s was Jonah Gibson (2008).

Potential Winter 2025-26 FCD Academy Signing List

Remember, time is a factor…

This is my list, and it’s mine alone. I’ve built my takes on these kids from years of watching them. Some influence comes from FCD’s behavior (as they often telegraph who they are interested in) and by talking to talent watchers, scouts, coaches, and others in and out of the org.

1. Benji Flowers – Forward, 2011 (Previously Unranked)

Yes, 14 years old (2011), previously unranked, and he goes right to the top of the list. When I did the last version of this list over the winter, I already knew Flowers would move onto the list this summer… but I thought it would be at the bottom.

Nope, straight to #1.

Flowers’ progression has accelerated. Starting this winter, he was moved up to play with the U18s and other older teams, and he’s since made a couple of US Youth teams (he’s also apparently Mexico eligible).

But most importantly, the 14-year-old Flowers started training with North Texas SC, made his debut (2 games, 22 mins), and continues to make benches.

This kid is the brightest talent to come through the Academy since Ricardo Pepi. Euro clubs are lining up to sign him. It’s time for FCD to start talks.

Yes, FCD has time before Flowers turns 18, but they will need to take advantage of that time so they can lock him up before he becomes signable by Euro teams (or some other trickery allows him to move abroad…). FCD can’t compete head-to-head in pure contract numbers with Europe. FCD needs those extra years as an enticement.

Otherwise, Flowers will be the next Weston McKennie. (He already has an agent/advisor.)

Benji Flowers taking part in North Texas SC spring camp 2026. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

2. Liam Vejrostek – Left Back or Left Center Back, 2009 (Previously #1)

Vejrostek (the J is silent) is a late-in-the-year 2009, so he’s a class of 2028 from high school. That makes him 16. He’s been a US U16/U17/U18. He’s been on my signing list for some time already.

Vejrostek came up as a left back, and he’s played as a holding mid too. But more and more, he’s also playing center back as he gets taller. Tremendously talented and highly regarded.

Now he’s finally made his NTSC debut with 2 straight starts at left back, and he’s looked the part. He’s on track, and he needs to be signed. (He’s already listed on Transfermarkt with CAA Stellar.)

Liam Vejrostek #17. (Courtesy US Soccer)

3. Christian Wygant – Right Back, 2009 (Previously #3)

The 16-year-old Wygant (17 in a couple of weeks) is a fantastically versatile player; he’s played center back, holding mid, right back, and even an emergency goalkeeper, that I know of. That shows his quality. He’s played twice for NTSC already (59 minutes total).

At 15, he got a first-team scrimmage invite to play right back and go head-to-head against Alan Velasco, and while he can handle other positions, I think right back is his future.

FCD has a bunch of right backs, but there’s a lot of unproven and injured talent in that path. There’s no hurry with Wygant being in the high school class of 2027, but he’s a homegrown level talent in my book. And I think the next professional right back in the pipe.

Christian. Wygant, 2025. (Courtesy Christian. Wygant)

4. Andre Saucedo – Central Midfield, 2008 (Previously #2)

Saucedo is, for me, the best player in the 2008 class. He’s the catalyst for that group, and this is probably his last chance to stick with FCD. Unfortunately, based on the club’s behavior, it looks like FCD isn’t interested in him or any remaining 2008s.

Saucedo’s a bit undersized, but he’s undersized like a bulldog rather than a pug. He has great balance and core strength, so he can take hits from bigger guys and fight them off. He’s got a boatload of call-ups for various Mexico Youth National teams.

While he is tough as nails, 8 is a crowded position at FCD. Saucedo has signed with an agent, Promofut. Given that particular agent and that Saucedo is 18, perhaps it’s more likely he’ll end up playing in Mexico after he graduates this summer.

5. Jordyn Eason – Left Wing, 2009, (Previously #5)

I’ve had a couple of people I trust tell me they think Eason might be the best attacking talent in the 2009s rather than Steel Cook. With Cook now gone to FC Cincinnati, Eason is clearly the top attacking talent in that group.

Eason plays up with the U18s some, and while he’s made some North Texas SC benches, he hasn’t made his debut.

Eason is shorter but is quick and darting; he seems to relish taking on defenders and wins lots of duels. Eason came from LAFC way back when and is Mexico/US-eligible. He’s had some U16 camps for both nations. 17 years old, class of 2027.

Jordyn Eason takes on the Crew Academy. (Pic by Marc Anthony)

6. Matt Razo – Holding Mid, 2008 (Previously #6)

Edgar Matthew Razo is blessed with a relentless motor and a never-quit willpower. For me, he’s Edwin Carrillo with even more engine and grit. I’ve seen Razo deploy as a 6 or 8, and I think 6 is his future.

He’s been in first-team training a time or two. This kid has been a personal favorite of mine to watch since he was a U14. He’s a warrior, and I admit there might be some bias here on my part as I love this kind of player.

He graduates this May, so like Saucedo, the FCD clock is ticking, and I think he’s out of time. Razo never made the NTSC breakthrough. I admit, he’s probably a straight Next Pro deal candidate at best.

If they let Razo walk, I’d love to see Atletico Dallas grab him.

Matt Razo walks out against Fulham at the Dallas Cup 2026. (Courtesy Matt Razo Instagram)

7. Aiden Jordan – Goalkeeper, 2008 (Previously #8)

AJ has quietly been climbing the FCD keeper ranks since joining from Solar back in 2023. He’s had extended training time with both North Texas SC and FC Dallas. He had a standout performance in his NTSC debut with 8 saves against Colorado Rapids 2. Last year, he trained with the US Men’s National Team when they were in town.

I don’t have an official height, but I think he’s about 6’1” or 2″ and he’s 17.

Jordan graduates in May and has committed to UNC Greensboro (where fellow FCD Academy Alum Seth Wilson plays).

Given the presence of Eryk Dymora and Nico Montoya on the NTSC roster, and FCD 3rd keeper Brooks Thompson needing playing time, I’m ok if Jordan goes to college to develop as keepers mature later. He would be high on my FCD college watch list.

Aiden Jordan, FC Dallas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

8. Alex Soria – Central Mid, 2010 (Previously Unranked)

Somewhat surprisingly to myself, 15-year-old Alex Soria is the first 2010 to make the list. A year ago, that wasn’t my expectation.

Soria is a deep playmaking 6. He’s been playing up with the U17s and is the game-dictating mid with that group from his deep spot. Like many FCD products, he’s Mexico and US-eligible and has been in US U16 camp.

Class of 2029, so he’s young even for a 2010 (December kid), but he doesn’t play like it. Mature in his soccer ways, he reads really well, is a strong passer and ball handler, covers tons of ground, and has plenty of height for his age.

Given John Gall’s apparent love for big/physical holding mids, it might take a while for Soria to crack that NTSC midfield. But I would expect to see him there next season in some capacity.

Alex Soria takes on Austin FC, 2026. (Courtesy Mark Anthony)

Who’s Next

The 2008s are about to graduate and, pending a gap year or something, I don’t see much more happening with them.

For me, the class of 2009 is deep in guys on the college/next pro border. It’s also better defensively than most other FCD Academy sides, notably at center back. There are maybe 8-10 guys (after the 3 I listed here) who could break either way as they move into the U18s next season, and I’m not ready to make a call on any of them yet.

Class of 2010 is where it starts to get really interesting, as there are several very good classes in a row, in my opinion (in terms of pro prospects). As I finished up this list, I surprised myself and put the first 2010 on the list.