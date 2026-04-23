North Texas SC signs FC Dallas academy product Wyatt Easterly

North Texas SC has signed academy defender Wyatt Easterly through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Eastery was an Oregon State commit and was on our most recent Academy signing target list.

Easterly made his 2026 season debut with the club on April 10 against Sporting Kansas City II. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC as an FC Dallas Academy player on Sept. 27, 2025, against Real Monarchs.

“Wyatt is a very coachable kid [who] is adapting well to the professional environment,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He works hard and has a great mentality. These traits will serve him well as he progresses as a footballer in our environment. We are looking forward to his continued growth.”

The Fort Worth, Texas, native began his career with Solar SC in 2018 before joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2021 with the U-14s.

3rd Degree’s Take

While it’s not official, an announcement of a signing for just a single season in MLS Next Pro – at least one from the FC Dallas organization – usually means the player is on a hybrid contract and will elevate to a homegrown deal at some point.

Easterly was a right back with good pace and verticality. His best attribute in that spot is his competitiveness, a never-give-up attitude, and a willingness to get forward and be dangerous. He was capable of scoring from the outside back spot, and I’d even seen him play outright wing and produce against lesser opposition. While I found him intriguing, I wasn’t sure about a professional future as he was always a bit chaotic.

Then he swapped to center back later in his Academy days, and I found that *very* intriguing. He gained some height (6’2″) and harnessed that combativeness into a real defensive fight mentality. The ball skill, passing, and crossing he used on the outside converted to the middle to give him the ability to relieve pressure and play out. Suddenly, I was very interested in seeing him sign up to play with NTSC at center back. There’s some real potential there.

I look forward to seeing how he progresses.

Transaction

Full Name: Wyatt Eastlery

Pronunciation: WHY-it EAST-ster-lee

Connect with Wyatt: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: April 30, 2008 (17)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Wyatt Easterly through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.