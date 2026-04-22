FC Dallas unbeaten streak comes to an end with loss against Minnesota United

After 90 minutes of what was a considerably disappointing performance, FC Dallas lost 1-0 to Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night. In their last three games, Dallas managed to accumulate a measly 2 two points against a less-than-stellar slate of opponents.

Lineups and Tactics

For their mid-week matchup against the Loons, FC Dallas went to a 3-4-3 formation, with Michael Collodi getting his 9th start of the season. On the backline, Nolan Norris replaced Louicius Deedson in the starting lineup, which allowed Shaq Moore to slide over to LWB, and Norris to take over at LCB.

Earning his first start of the MLS season, newcomer Santi Moreno replaced Logan Farrington in the starting XI. Returning from injury, Ramiro returned to the bench after missing the last couple of games due to injury.

Dallas opted for a midfield consisting of two 10’s in Moreno and Joaquin Valiente, and two 8’s in Christian Cappis and Kaick. The MLS Golden Boot leader, Petar Musa, started up top as the team’s lone striker.

FC Dallas XI vs Minnesota United, April 22, 2026

The Loons held a familiar formation, opting for the 3-4-3 formation as well, with Drake Callender earning his 9th start of the season in goal. On the backline, Nicolás Romero earned his 5th start of the season, next to Morris Duggan and Jefferson Díaz at CB.

Up top, captain Joaquín Pereyra started for the 9th time this season at RW, opposite him on the left side was Tomás Chancalay. Most notably absent from the starting XI was international superstar James Rodriguez, who was acquired by Minnesota back on February 6th, 2026.

Minnesota United XI at FC Dallas, April 12, 2026

The Game

Minnesota opened up the scoring in the 32nd minute after Owen Gene found Anthony Markanich in the box. Markanich’s first shot was saved by Collodi; the follow-up wouldn’t be so fortunate for Dallas, as the winger tapped it home for the 1-0 lead.

“We didn’t have our typical out-of-the-gates mentality or energy,” head coach Eric Quill said. “We weren’t pressing from our organized shape and sat off too much, which allowed them to dictate the tempo in the first half. They got the goal they needed, so credit to them. They also blocked a lot of shots. I thought we were sloppy.”

That goal was somewhat indicative of how the first half went. A fairly even game between these two teams, despite Minnesota controlling more of the possession. Dallas outshot the Loons in terms of total shots, but the away side had an xG of 1.2 to Dallas’ 0.6 xG.

Despite numerous second-half substitutions, Dallas could not find a way to get it done as the game would end up finishing 1-0 in favor of Minnesota United. The Burn’s unbeaten home streak finally comes to an end.

“I told the group in the locker room that you can’t give a team 45 minutes at home when you’re not yourself and not playing to the DNA we’ve shown all season,” coach Quill said. “We have to be better and fix that. It was another missed opportunity at home.”

There wasn’t a ton to write home about tonight; only a handful of players were ok by most people’s metrics. Collodi played alright, but wasn’t challenged very much. Valiente was able to create four chances, and Norris had a team-high 6 clearances, but neither seemed to shine on the field.

However, my Man of the Match was Osaze Urhoghide. The center back completed 93% of his passes, had 5 clearances, 6 interceptions, and added 2 tackles to his stat line. Overall, Osaze was the one player on this defense who seemed to always be making plays for the Burn.

​​“Obviously a disappointing result at home,” Urhoghide said. “I think the way we came out wasn’t how we normally start games. We’re usually strong at home, but we didn’t win enough duels in the first half, and that showed. There were moments where we were off it.”

Up next, FC Dallas travels to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, April 25th at 9:30 pm CT. The Sounders are currently 5-1-1 on the season.