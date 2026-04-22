FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, April 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Thanks for the Stars.” Dallas Sports Fans

7th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-1-4) hosts 6th in the West Minnesota United (14 points, 4-2-2) on Wednesday at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.

First 3,000 fans will receive FC Dallas / UnitedHealthcare sunglasses.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspended after two yellows: Osaze Urhoghide

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall – Lower Body (Out)

Julian Gressel – Lower Body (Out)

Carlos Harvey – Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud – Lower Body (Out)

Oh, look, Minnesota is as lame as FC Dallas.

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Ramiro can go, but with the stitches in his knee (we hear), I’m giving him till the Seattle game before I bring him back into the XI. Deedson took a step forward so he can stay in the XI.

With Herman Johnasson being subbed out with some form of “injury” late against LA, I’m giving him a rest also. If he pops up actually injured on Wednesday, put Nick Simmonds on the bench again.

At this point, since neither Alvaro nor Ricky Louis are showing up on the FCD or North Texas SC rosters, I am going to assume they are hurt and “assigned” to NTSC so FCD, thinking they are tricksy hobbits, can leave the two off the injury list. Not that anyone gives a fig about those two players being left off the bench (and injury report), except those of us who want to see them develop.

Now for the big one, it’s time for Santiago Moreno to start. Coach Quill has been building Moreno’s minutes; it’s a mid-week game, and Logan Farrington has been a bit off the last two. Start Moreno in the 3-4-3, and Farrington can sub for Petar Musa at 70, reducing the workload on both. Patrickson Delgado can sub for Moreno at the same time.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI vs Minnesota United, April 22, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Ran Binyamin

Herman Johansson

Caleb Swann

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, April 21, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

That’s a quality kit matchup. Nice.

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Adam Garner

4th Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Ekaterina (Katja) Koroleva

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. MIN all-time : 7-8-5 (28 goals scored, 26 goals conceded)

: 7-8-5 (28 goals scored, 26 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN home: 5-3-2 (20 goals scored, 13 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is on an 11-game home unbeaten streak across all

competitions.

Dallas is 3-0-2 when scoring first.

FCD is seventh in MLS in xG with 15.46.

Petar Musa leads MLS in goals scored with nine. He’s second in MLS in xG with 7.05.

Kelvin Yeboah has a three-game goal-scoring streak, scoring a goal in his last three games. He now has five goals in eight games.

Dallas has scored 13 goals at home in 2026, led by Musa (8), Farrington (3) and Deedson (1).

Osaze Urhoghide leads MLS in aerial challenges with 28.

Michael Collodi is tied for second in MLS in successful long passes from set pieces with 21.

Midfielder Joaquin Pereyra is tied for fourth in MLS with 23 fouls suffered across eight matches, averaging 2.86 fouls per game.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker