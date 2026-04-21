Texas Health Mansfield stadium to host the USWNT in the Concacaf W Championship

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium has been selected as one of two venues for the 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

The regional tournament, which will serve as Concacaf’s qualifiers for both FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, returns to the Metroplex after Toyota Stadium was the venue for the final four games of the 2018 edition. A crowd of 6,986 witnessed Jamaica win a penalty shootout in the third-place game to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. A late Alex Morgan goal saw the USA to a 2-0 win over Canada in the final.

“We’re excited to share the first major event announcement for Texas Health Mansfield Stadium and to welcome the 2026 Concacaf W Championship to Mansfield,” said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment, which operates the stadium. “This is exactly the type of world-class competition we envisioned bringing to the venue and marks a proud milestone for the entire community. We’re grateful to the City of Mansfield and our partners at Hunt Sports and North Texas SC for their support in making events like this possible, and we look forward to kickoff later this year.”

The tournament will be the second brush with international soccer for the new home of North Texas SC. Mansfield will serve as the base camp for Czechia for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium will host the top eight ranked teams in Concacaf for the quarterfinals and semifinals. A play-in for the two Concacaf berths in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament will feature the four losers of the quarterfinals.

The four winning quarterfinalists will qualify directly for the World Cup. The top three finishers will also qualify for the Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament. Since the US has already qualified as Olympic host nation, a top-three finish which would see the fourth-placed team also qualify for the Summer Games.

The tournament will mark the US Women’s National Team’s first game in DFW since 2023, when Toyota Stadium hosted SheBelieves Cup before the team returned for a December friendly against China.

The quarterfinal matchup with El Salvador will be the 15th appearance for the USWNT in North Texas.

Quarterfinals

Friday, November 27, 2026 – Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, Mansfield, TX

QF1: United States vs. El Salvador

QF4: Jamaica vs. Costa Rica



Saturday, November 28, 2026 – Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, Mansfield, TX

QF2: Canada vs. Panama

QF3: Mexico vs. Haiti



Semifinals

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 – Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, Mansfield, TX

SF1: Winner QF1 vs. Winner QF4

SF2: Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF3



Wednesday, December 2, 2026 – Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, Mansfield, TX

PI1: Loser QF1 vs. Loser QF4

PI2: Loser QF2 vs. Loser QF3