Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, April 2026

Another flat first half put FC Dallas in a hole against Minnesota United on Wednesday. But at least the kit matchup was good. Matt Visinsky has pics for us.

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Kaick maneuvers against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente cuts back against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris wins a header Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa shoves past a defender Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Moreno dribbles through Minnesota United defenders, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick can’t believe what just happened against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore fires for goal against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha makes a pass against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herman Johansson brings the ball down against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Moreno drives past the Minnesota United defense, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado looks for a gap in the Minnesota United defense, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro looks for space against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver on the ball against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington traps an errant ball against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)