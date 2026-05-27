Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to host FC Dallas Leagues Cup game against Querétaro

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the venue details for FC Dallas’ 2026 group stage matches. Venue assignments were made in coordination with participating clubs, stadium partners, and tournament operations.

Leagues Cup 2026 kicks off following the FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV.

Atlante FC has been added to the competition following the club’s return to LIGA MX beginning with the 2026 Apertura season.

FC Dallas 2026 Leagues Cup Schedule

Date Time (CT) Opponent Venue Wed Aug 5 7:30 pm vs Querétaro Texas Health Mansfield Stadium Sat Aug 8 8 pm at Chivas PayPal Park (San Jose, CA) Wed Aug 12 9 pm at Toluca Estadio Nemesio Diez (Toluca, Mexico) Updated in Bold.