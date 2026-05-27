Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to host FC Dallas Leagues Cup game against Querétaro

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to host FC Dallas Leagues Cup game against Querétaro

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the venue details for FC Dallas’ 2026 group stage matches. Venue assignments were made in coordination with participating clubs, stadium partners, and tournament operations.

Leagues Cup 2026 kicks off following the FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV.

Atlante FC has been added to the competition following the club’s return to LIGA MX beginning with the 2026 Apertura season.

FC Dallas 2026 Leagues Cup Schedule

DateTime (CT)OpponentVenue
Wed Aug 57:30 pmvs Querétaro Texas Health Mansfield Stadium
Sat Aug 88 pmat ChivasPayPal Park (San Jose, CA)
Wed Aug 129 pmat TolucaEstadio Nemesio Diez (Toluca, Mexico)
Updated in Bold.
Mansfield Stadium rendering. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
Texas Health Mansfield Stadium rendering. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *