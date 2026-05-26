Amber Wisner named to 2025/26 USL Super League All-League First Team

Dallas Trinity FC captain Amber Wisner was named to the 2025/26 USL Super League All-League First Team for the second consecutive season.

The All-League Team was voted on by each club’s technical staff following the conclusion of the regular season.

In her retirement campaign, Wisner primarily anchored the Dallas Trinity FC backline but still made large contributions in midfield.

This season, Wisner became the first player in Gainbridge Super League history to surpass 5,000 career minutes played and also eclipsed 300 professional club appearances. She is the only player to play every minute of every game over the first two seasons of the league.

Wisner started all 29 matches this season, logging 2,610 minutes as the anchor of one of the league’s stingiest defensive units. The versatile standout recorded 136 clearances, 118 duels won, and 29 tackles won. She also earned her Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month honors on four occasions throughout the season (September, February, March, and April).

2025/26 USL Super League All-League First Team

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

F: Catherine Barry (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX)

F: Sydny Nasello (TB)