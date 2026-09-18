Meet the FC Dallas U17s for the 2026-27 season

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go.

We move on to the U17s. You can find the U18s here.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U17s – 2010s

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

Assistant Coaches: Gabi Henao & Brook Tekle

The U17s are two-time Dallas Cup Champions at U13 in 2023 and U15 in 2025.

This remains a talented group despite some quality departures.

Technically, North Texas SC signing Da’vian Kimbrough could be eligible for this group (and 18s), but I don’t think you will see him with the Academy, and he’s not listed.

No recruits were added to this age group.

Key Departures

Xavi Gomez – W/9. The most surprising release. MexYNT. Signed w/ Crew Acad.

– W/9. The most surprising release. MexYNT. Signed w/ Crew Acad. Nathan Ochoa – Central mid. Heading to Chivas. 2024 Alianza Showcase MVP.

– Central mid. Heading to Chivas. 2024 Alianza Showcase MVP. Dariel Orta – CM/CB. Mex YNT. Another surprise release. Destination unknown.

– CM/CB. Mex YNT. Another surprise release. Destination unknown. Wallace Smith – LB. Playing ECNL.

– LB. Playing ECNL. Knox Stover – GK. With Solar ECNL.

The Buzz List

Here are some players I find interesting in this group. (In alphabetical order.)

Seif Awad – The fulcrum in the MF and team captain last season; he’s really growing on me with his game control and burst forward.

Christian Guillén – Has the physical qualities and profile for the pro game. 6’3″ ish, moves and passes well, good feet. USY & Mexico YNT. Also Honduras-eligible.

Tamba Hallie II – A dynamic attacker. A high ceiling, if he ever gets it figured out. Pace and skill create havoc. A candidate to play up a large amount of the time.

Alex Soria – Good range, feet, and passing. I’ve become a big fan. Box-to-box quality but frequently plays up as a 6. He was on my last target signing list. Will play up with U18s frequently. US U16/17.

Angelo Caiafa – A 9 who came up from ECNL a few seasons back and has the size to play up in age. He’s got a presence in the box.

FC Dallas U17 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

One of the smaller rosters in the Academy.

Reminder: the rosters I was provided this year don’t have jersey numbers, so I am using last year’s numbers. Hopefully, none of them changed. If you know of one that has, comment below.

Unlike the 18s, who have 4 keepers, the 17s have just one. I think you will see a keeper up from the 16s fairly often.

No. Player Pos. Notes 6 Christian Guillén CB US U15 starter for Concacaf Championships. US U16. Recent Mexico U17. Guillén-López 14 Johan Padilla CM Up in 23-24 from ECNL Red. Padilla-Canales 22 Alex Soria CM US U16/17. Plays up quite a bit, and he’s a late-year birthday. Class of 2029. A 6 with a deep playmaking skill set. 26 “Tito” Salas G Eduardo Salas. Undersized for a keeper. 27 Patrick Arne CB With FCD since at least U12. Class of 2029. 30 Titus Watson CB Joined in 25-26 from Charlotte Independence. 6’4″ 31 Alvin Tabe F Joined in 25-26 from Avanti SA. From Little Elm. Tall. lefty. 32 Justus Jones LB US U15 starter for Concacaf Championships. Had a recent US U16 “Futures’ camp. Class of 2029. 33 Seif Awad M Captain. Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC. 34 Aiden Innocent W New for 2026-27 from DKSC. Haiti YNT camper. Winger with some size. 35 Eli West W Joined in 25-26 from BVB International. 36 Robert Melvin II RB Joined in 25-26 from AC River (San Antonio). 37 Elijah Tayengo M/D Up from FCDY ECNL Red in 25-26. 38 Ángel Monsiváis F Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Sometimes listed as Monsivais-Leos. 41 Neil Akem RB Younger brother of FCD Academy product (and G.A.M.) Phil Akem. 42 Tamba Hallie II W Slashing winger. Game changer. 57 Angelo Caiafa 9 Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Caiafa-Barrios.