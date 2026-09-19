Meet the FC Dallas U13s for the 2026-27 season 

The MLS Next Academy season got underway this past weekend, so it’s time once again to post the official start-of-the-season FC Dallas Academy rosters. I will be adding my own notes and commentary as we go

We move on to the U13s.

Previous teams: U18s, U17s, U16s, U15s, and U14s.

An Important Change in the Academy

This year, it appears there is an important change in the way the club is operating; you will see the results below.

Word has it, FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli is taking a more direct hand in the formation of the rosters and managing who will play where and how much. As a result, the FC Dallas Academy has undergone a bit of a purge up and down the classes; a trimming of rosters, a shortening of the bench.

In some cases, the departing players are role players or reserves, but in others, some key contributors have departed.

FC Dallas U13s – 2014s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

This group made some FCD history in 2024, when they made it out of the “Group of Death” at the Iscar Cup that included Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, both of whom were previous winners of the tournament.

They were also the youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.

There have been eight new recruits for the U13s, that’s more aggressive than normal.

2014 Departures

As it is with the U13s every year, this is the season of the great cutdown when U12 North and U12 South are merged. There are a lot of boys who are dropped from the Academy at that point.

I am not going to list them all, as it’s over 20 names in this particular go-around.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for 2026-27

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But these rosters can change fast.

Again, any help with numbers and positions (or any other info about these young men) is appreciated. Particularly where the recruits came from, kids this young, information is, quite understandably, limited.

No. Name Pos. Notes 7 David Degura Joined as a guest player for 2026 Dallas Cup. 43 Trent McIver Joined in 25-26. 46 Anirudh Nair 47 Colt Desai Has played up with 2013s 48 Enzo Berrizbeitia (Berrizbeitia Russo) 50 Jude Elizondo 64 Victor Munoz 67 Thiago Rodriguez Was South at U11, moved to North at U12. 77 Endrick Claiborne Was FCD North at U11, switched to South for U12. 81 Nicholas Guardado Played with FCD for 25 and 26 Dallas Cups, now joins full time. 83 Eli Escobedo Joined in 25-26 84 Marco Coriano Joined for 25-26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano. (Coriano-Alvarez) 88 Luke Quill Eric Quill’s son. Caleb Kabse New for 26-27. Jace Radigan New for 26-27. Lynexx Nelson F New for 26-27 from Dallas Texans. “Tanner” Henderson New for 26-27. A.k.a. Andrew Henderson Alexander Moreno New for 26-27. David Koryon Jr New for 26-27. Braydon Lopez G New for 26-27 from Dallas Texans. Alejandro Medina New for 26-27. Medina-Alvarado.

No U12s, Sorry

This is the last class I’ll be posting this year, as I wasn’t provided with a U12 roster. I’ve asked for them, but I’m not optimistic. Perhaps someone out there has the U12 North and South rosters to share?