2026 FC Dallas roster build – opening of camp update

With FC Dallas spring camp opening at the beginning of next week – physcials are this weekend – it’s time for the third update to the roster build for 2026. The last check-in was after the end-of-season press conference, when I adapted the roster model to the 3-5-2.
A couple of things have gone down since we last checked in.
What’s Happened?
- FCD signed Ran Binyamin
- FCD took 6 in the SuperDraft
- FCD signed Herman Johansson
- FCD started elevating hybrid deals to Homegrown
Buzz’s MLS Roster Build Model
For the first time since I started using it about a decade ago, I have adopted my roster model to a 3-5-2. The largest changes in the model are the inclusion of a 6th center back, the addition of a 2nd striker, and the removal of wings + backs for wingbacks.
Reminder, this is not a depth chart.
It looks like FCD needs two players.
|1-30
|Player
|Pos
|Notes
|1
|Petar Musa
|S 1
|Int 1, DP
|2
|Anderson Julio
|S 2
|TAM Green card
|3
|Logan Farrington
|OS 1
|4
|Sam Sarver
|OS 2
|5
|New DP 10?
|AM 1
|Int 11? DP?
|6
|Patrickson Delgado
|AM 2
|Int 2, U22
|7
|Paxton Pomykal
|LM 1
|TAM
|8
|Diego Garcia
|LM 2
|HG
|9
|Christian Cappis
|DM 1
|10
|Kaick
|DM 2
|Int 3, U22
|11
|Bernard Kamungo
|LWB 1
|12
|Josh Torquato
|LWB 2
|HG
|13
|Osaze Urhoghide
|CB 1
|TAM, Int 4
|14
|Nolan Norris
|CB 2
|HG
|15
|Shaq Moore
|CB 3
|TAM
|16
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|CB 4
|17
|Lalas Abubakar
|CB 5
|18
|Alvaro Augusto
|CB 6
|Int 5
|19
|Herman Johansson
|RWB 1
|Int 6
|20
|Geovane Jesus
|RWB 2
|Int, U22
|21
|Michael Collodi
|G 1
|HG
|22
|Maarten Paes
|G 2
|Green Card
|23
|Third Keeper?
|G 3
|24
|Enzo Newman
|RWB
|25
|Ramiro
|Utility
|Int 7
|26
|Louicius Deedson
|F/W
|Int 8
|27
|Ran Binyamin
|CM
|Int 9, U-22
|28
|Ricky Louis
|W
|Generation adidas
|29
|Nicholas Simmonds
|S
|Generation adidas
|30
|Slade Starnes
|CB
|College Homegrown
|—
|Enes Sali
|LW
|Int 10, U22
Comments and Notes
FC Dallas is full with 10 internationals. They will almost certainly need to vacate one to add a DP 10.
U22s (4): Patrickson Delgado, Geovane Jesus, Kaick, Ran Binyamin, and Enes Sali.
– Yes, that is one too many.
Off-Budget Homegrowns: Daniel Baran (LW), Malachi Molina (RB), Kaka Scabin (CB), Jaidyn Contreras (LW), Caleb Swann (8).
– They should spend most (or all) of 2026 with North Texas.
On loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Unsigned Draft Picks: Niklas Herceg (GK, returning to Vermont), Edouard Nys (10, Illinois Chicago), Umberto Pela (6, Virginia), Olayinka Ogunleye (CB, Louisville)
FC Dallas 3-5-2 Depth Chart Today
Here’s what we see today. Don’t place any bets on this…
|Musa
Julio
Simmonds
|Farrington
Sarver
Deedson
Louis
Sali
|New DP 10?
Delgado
|Kamungo
Torquato
|Cappis
Kaick
Ramiro
|Pomykal
Garcia
Binyamin
|Johansson
Geovane
Newman
|Norris
Abubakar
|Urhoghide
Augusto
|Moore
Ibeagha
Starnes
|Collodi
Paes
3rd GK?
Does Geovane not count as an international slot?