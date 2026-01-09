Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

2026 FC Dallas roster build – opening of camp update

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on 2026 FC Dallas roster build – opening of camp update

With FC Dallas spring camp opening at the beginning of next week – physcials are this weekend – it’s time for the third update to the roster build for 2026. The last check-in was after the end-of-season press conference, when I adapted the roster model to the 3-5-2.

A couple of things have gone down since we last checked in.

What’s Happened?

  1. FCD signed Ran Binyamin 
  2. FCD took 6 in the SuperDraft
  3. FCD signed Herman Johansson
  4. FCD started elevating hybrid deals to Homegrown

Buzz’s MLS Roster Build Model

For the first time since I started using it about a decade ago, I have adopted my roster model to a 3-5-2. The largest changes in the model are the inclusion of a 6th center back, the addition of a 2nd striker, and the removal of wings + backs for wingbacks.

Reminder, this is not a depth chart.

It looks like FCD needs two players.

1-30PlayerPosNotes
1Petar MusaS 1Int 1, DP
2Anderson JulioS 2TAM Green card
3Logan FarringtonOS 1
4Sam SarverOS 2
5New DP 10?AM 1Int 11? DP?
6Patrickson DelgadoAM 2Int 2, U22
7Paxton PomykalLM 1TAM
8Diego GarciaLM 2HG
9Christian CappisDM 1
10KaickDM 2Int 3, U22
11Bernard KamungoLWB 1
12Josh TorquatoLWB 2HG
13Osaze UrhoghideCB 1TAM, Int 4
14Nolan NorrisCB 2HG
15Shaq MooreCB 3TAM
16Sebastien IbeaghaCB 4
17Lalas AbubakarCB 5
18Alvaro AugustoCB 6Int 5
19Herman JohanssonRWB 1Int 6
20Geovane JesusRWB 2Int, U22
21Michael CollodiG 1HG
22Maarten PaesG 2Green Card
23Third Keeper?G 3
24Enzo NewmanRWB
25RamiroUtilityInt 7
26Louicius DeedsonF/WInt 8
27Ran BinyaminCMInt 9, U-22
28Ricky LouisWGeneration adidas
29Nicholas SimmondsSGeneration adidas
30Slade StarnesCBCollege Homegrown
Enes SaliLWInt 10, U22
New Additions. Needs.

Comments and Notes

FC Dallas is full with 10 internationals. They will almost certainly need to vacate one to add a DP 10.

U22s (4): Patrickson Delgado, Geovane Jesus, Kaick, Ran Binyamin, and Enes Sali.
– Yes, that is one too many.

Off-Budget Homegrowns: Daniel Baran (LW), Malachi Molina (RB), Kaka Scabin (CB), Jaidyn Contreras (LW), Caleb Swann (8).
– They should spend most (or all) of 2026 with North Texas.

On loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Unsigned Draft Picks: Niklas Herceg (GK, returning to Vermont), Edouard Nys (10, Illinois Chicago), Umberto Pela (6, Virginia), Olayinka Ogunleye (CB, Louisville)

FC Dallas 3-5-2 Depth Chart Today

Here’s what we see today. Don’t place any bets on this…

Musa
Julio
Simmonds		Farrington
Sarver
Deedson
Louis
Sali
New DP 10?
Delgado
Kamungo
Torquato		Cappis
Kaick
Ramiro		Pomykal
Garcia
Binyamin		Johansson
Geovane
Newman
Norris
Abubakar		Urhoghide
Augusto		Moore
Ibeagha
Starnes
Collodi
Paes
3rd GK?

