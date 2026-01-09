2026 FC Dallas roster build – opening of camp update

With FC Dallas spring camp opening at the beginning of next week – physcials are this weekend – it’s time for the third update to the roster build for 2026. The last check-in was after the end-of-season press conference, when I adapted the roster model to the 3-5-2.

A couple of things have gone down since we last checked in.

What’s Happened?

Buzz’s MLS Roster Build Model

For the first time since I started using it about a decade ago, I have adopted my roster model to a 3-5-2. The largest changes in the model are the inclusion of a 6th center back, the addition of a 2nd striker, and the removal of wings + backs for wingbacks.

Reminder, this is not a depth chart.

It looks like FCD needs two players.

1-30 Player Pos Notes 1 Petar Musa S 1 Int 1, DP 2 Anderson Julio S 2 TAM Green card 3 Logan Farrington OS 1 4 Sam Sarver OS 2 5 New DP 10? AM 1 Int 11? DP? 6 Patrickson Delgado AM 2 Int 2, U22 7 Paxton Pomykal LM 1 TAM 8 Diego Garcia LM 2 HG 9 Christian Cappis DM 1 10 Kaick DM 2 Int 3, U22 11 Bernard Kamungo LWB 1 12 Josh Torquato LWB 2 HG 13 Osaze Urhoghide CB 1 TAM, Int 4 14 Nolan Norris CB 2 HG 15 Shaq Moore CB 3 TAM 16 Sebastien Ibeagha CB 4 17 Lalas Abubakar CB 5 18 Alvaro Augusto CB 6 Int 5 19 Herman Johansson RWB 1 Int 6 20 Geovane Jesus RWB 2 Int, U22 21 Michael Collodi G 1 HG 22 Maarten Paes G 2 Green Card 23 Third Keeper? G 3 24 Enzo Newman RWB 25 Ramiro Utility Int 7 26 Louicius Deedson F/W Int 8 27 Ran Binyamin CM Int 9, U-22 28 Ricky Louis W Generation adidas 29 Nicholas Simmonds S Generation adidas 30 Slade Starnes CB College Homegrown — Enes Sali LW Int 10, U22 New Additions . Needs .

Comments and Notes

FC Dallas is full with 10 internationals. They will almost certainly need to vacate one to add a DP 10.

U22s (4): Patrickson Delgado, Geovane Jesus, Kaick, Ran Binyamin, and Enes Sali.

– Yes, that is one too many.

Off-Budget Homegrowns: Daniel Baran (LW), Malachi Molina (RB), Kaka Scabin (CB), Jaidyn Contreras (LW), Caleb Swann (8).

– They should spend most (or all) of 2026 with North Texas.

On loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Unsigned Draft Picks: Niklas Herceg (GK, returning to Vermont), Edouard Nys (10, Illinois Chicago), Umberto Pela (6, Virginia), Olayinka Ogunleye (CB, Louisville)

FC Dallas 3-5-2 Depth Chart Today

Here’s what we see today. Don’t place any bets on this…