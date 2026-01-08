Trinity’s Chioma Ubogagu named USL Super League Player of the Month for December 

Dallas Trinity’s Chioma Ubogagu has been named USL Super League Player of the Month for December, with keeper Rylee Foster making the Team of the Month. Allie Thornton was named to the bench.

Ubogagu helped Dallas to an undefeated December, scoring the game-tying goal in the club’s 1-1 draw against Lexington SC to close the month while also notching one assist, three chances created, and winning 14 duels at a 58.3 percent success rate.

GK: Rylee Foster, Dallas Trinity FC – Foster played a large role in Dallas’ unbeaten December, leading the league with 13 saves on an 86.6 save percentage and one shutout for a 0.67 goals-against average.

D: Sydney Studer, Carolina Ascent FC – Carolina allowed only one goal across three matches in the month and Studer tied for the league’s highest number of clearances and duels won at 23 each.

D: Allison Pantuso, Lexington SC – Pantuso tied for the league-high in clearances in December and contributed on the offensive side, scoring the lone goal in the team’s 1-1 draw against Dallas.

D: Georgia Brown, Sporting JAX – Brown continued to be a powerhouse on the backline for Sporting JAX, where she led the league in passing accuracy at 88% and recorded a league-high seven interceptions.

M: Chioma Ubogagu, Dallas Trinity, FC – The midfielder tallied a goal and an assist in December to lead Dallas to an undefeated month. Additionally, the London native recorded eight clearances and won 5 of 6 tackles.

M: Emily Colton, DC Power FC – Colton led DC Power in December from the holding midfielder position. She tallied one assist and created a league-high 10 chances while winning 22 duels at a 75.9 percent success rate.

M: Emma Jaskaniec, Spokane Zephyr FC – Jaskaniec helped lead Spokane to an undefeated December, scoring once and logging eight shots on a shooting accuracy rate of 66.7 percent.

M: Sophia Boman, Sporting JAX – Boman contributed on both the offense and defense, scoring a goal in the club’s 3-0 victory against Tampa and while winning 20 duels at a 55.6 percent success rate and notching 18 recoveries.

F: Gianna Gourley, DC Power FC – Gourley has continued her goalscoring form, scoring all three of the club’s goals in December while also leading the league with 17 shots and posting a 66.7 shooting accuracy rate, good for a league-high 1.50 Goals Added mark.

F: Lena Silano, Spokane Zephyr FC – Silano recorded one goal and two assists in two appearances to sit tied for the most goal contributions in the month while also winning 2 of 2 tackles and logging 10 shots in 141 minutes.

F: Paige Kenton, Sporting JAX – Kenton received her second consecutive Team of the Month recognition after a strong December, where she netted a goal and recorded two assists while recording nine shots and five chances created.

Coach: Stacey Balaam, Sporting JAX – Balaam led her side to an undefeated December going 2-0-1 and extending their unbeaten streak to five matches. Sporting JAX’s strong December propelled the team to the top of the table heading into the Winter Break.