North Texas SC signs Austin FC Academy goalkeeper Thomas Burchfield

North Texas SC has signed 6’7″ goalkeeper Thomas Burchfield to his first professional contract following three years with the Austin FC Academy. Burchfield has signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for 2028.

“We are delighted to bring Thomas (Burchfield) into our system”, North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s a young, talented goalkeeper with a great profile that we look forward to molding. We have a strong track record of bringing in goalkeepers and seeing them progress. There is no doubt Thomas will grow with Kyle Zobeck and the rest of our staff. We are looking forward to the process.”

Burchfield started his youth career with Las Vegas youth academy team Heat FC before signing with Austin FC’s Academy in November 2022. With Austin, the 16-year-old goalkeeper was named into the GA Cup Rising XI in April 2025.

The six-foot-seven goalkeeper represents the United States internationally. He was called up to the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team for a training camp from Feb. 18-24, 2025. Burchfield is also of Polish descent via his great-grandmother.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Thomas Burchfield

Connect with Thomas: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: Feb. 7, 2009

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Nationality: American and Polish

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 212 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

Transaction: North Texas SC signs goalkeeper Thomas B