Four from FC Dallas called into combined US U18, U19, and U20 camp

U.S. Soccer has announced the rosters for the US U18, U19, and U20 Men’s National Team combined training camp to take place January 10-16 at Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.

Four players from FC Dallas have been selected: Diego Garcia, Nick Simmonds, Josh Torquato, and Jaidyn Contreras.

“We’re excited to utilize the January camp to evaluate this group of players in a combined environment,” said Barry Pauwels, Head of Development for Men’s Youth National Teams. “The national team provides a unique platform that complements the daily club environment, enabling us to accelerate player development by supporting each individual within the specific context of their journey.”

Garcia and Torquato have made their FCD debuts, Contreras has only played for North Texas SC but was just elevated to Homegrown, and Nick Simmonds was just drafted by FCD and has a Generation adidas contract.

Head coaches Rob Valentino (U-20 MNT), Gonzalo Segares (U-19 MNT) and Jeremy Hall (U-18 MNT) will all lead their respective groups, with assistance from Alex Aldaz (U-17 MNT), Paul Simpson (U-16 BNT) and Ross Brady (U-15 BNT).

U20 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (2006)

All players on this roster were born after Jan. 1, 2006.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ryan Carney (Providence College; Dunstable, Mass.), Blake Kelly (University of Notre Dame; Holt, Mich.)

DEFENDERS (6): Griffin Garnett (Richmond Kickers; Richmond, Va.), Jamie Kabuusu (Duke University; Chestnut Hill, Mass.), Daniel Krueger (Wake Forest University; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Shakir Nixon (UCLA; Cerritos, Calif.), Finn Sundstrom (Philadelphia Union; Clayton, N.C.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Christian Mendoza (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Ian Shaul (Portland Timbers; North Saint Paul, Minn.), Peter Soudan (Michigan State University; Western Springs, Ill.)

FORWARDS (4): Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Columbus Crew; Richmond, Va.), Dylan Borso (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Michael Ramirez (University of Michigan; Chicago, Ill.), Nicholas Simmonds (University of Virginia; Midlothian, Va.)

U19 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (2007)

All players on this roster were born after Jan. 1, 2007.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jacob Molinaro (Sporting Kansas City; Leawood, Kan.), Jackson Smith (North Carolina State University; Apex, N.C.)

DEFENDERS (5): Nicholas De Almeida (Inter Miami; Boynton Beach, Fla.), Braden Dunham (Furman University; Peachtree City, Ga.), Gustavo Gonzalez (UC Irvine; Santa Ana, Calif.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Omar Robbana (University of Vermont; Pembroke Pines, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Mateo Clark (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; Houston, Texas), Eric Izoita (Portland Timbers; Vancouver, Wash.), Javaun Mussenden (New England Revolution; Dallas, Ga.), Jack Pymm (Stanford University; Stamford, Conn.)

FORWARDS (5): Jaidyn Contreras (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), James Lane (LAFC; Culver City, Calif.), Darius Randell (Minnesota United; Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Colton Swan (Charleston Battery; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Joshua Torquato (FC Dallas; Aubrey, Texas)

U18 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (2008)

All players on this roster were born after Jan. 1, 2008.

GOALKEEPERS (2): William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Kendall Starks (Colorado Rapids; Mound Bayou, Miss.)

DEFENDERS (5): Andrei Chirila (FC Cincinnati; Allentown, Pa.), Camron Estala (Real Salt Lake, Tecumseh, Mich.), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Ryan Hartley (LA Galaxy; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Kruz Held (Chicago Fire; Naperville, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Evan Lim (New York City FC; Cedar Grove, N.J.), Logan Moniz (FC Boston Bolts; Assonet, Mass.), Daniel Nunez (Portland Timbers; Bakersfield, Calif.), Lukas Robbins (Nashville SC; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Axel Uriostegui Lopez (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.)

FORWARDS (4): Leo Flores Gonzalez (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Lionel Gitau (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Peyton Presson (Inter Miami; Stuart, Fla.), Theo Reed (Philadelphia Union; Wynnewood, Pa.)