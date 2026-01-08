FCD’s Jordyn Heathcock called into January US U17 camp

The US U17 and U16 women’s teams are holding camps this January in Spain, and FCD’s Jordyn Heathcock has been named to the U17 team.

Heathcock has been called up before and has gone on multiple training stints with professional sides like Bay FC and Racing Louisville.

For the U17s, Coach Ciara Crinion has named 20 players for a training camp and two matches in Spain, with the trip running from Jan. 6-15. The USA will face Germany U17 on Jan. 11 in Albir, Spain, and Denmark U17 on Jan. 14 at Camilo Cano Stadium in La Nucia, Spain.

US U17 NATIONAL TEAM

International Training Camp and Matches – Spain

Goalkeepers (2): Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)

Defenders (7): Sophia Ahrens (St. Louis Scott Gallagher, Fenton, Mo.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Madeline Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Venina Moodie (De Anza Force SC, Oakland, Calif.), Sam Ogden (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Kan.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (5): Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Michigan Tigers; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Academy; Chesterfield, N.J.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas), Deus Stanislaus (Players Development Academy; Fort Washington, Pa.), Jordyn Sullivan (Match Fit Academy; Rumson, N.J.)