FC Dallas preseason schedule 2026

FC Dallas has unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, the team will hold a training camp at Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from Jan. 18-31.
FCD returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.
2026 FC Dallas Timeline
- Jan 10 – Players report for entrance physicals, medical exams, and testing
- Jan 12-16 – Training at Toyota Soccer Center
- Jan 17 – The team departs for Algarve, Portugal
- Jan 18-30 – Training at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algrave, Portugal.
- Feb 2 – Return to Dallas
2026 FC Dallas Preseason Game/Scrimmage Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|Jan 21
|Portimonense SC
|TBD
|Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão
|Jan 26
|Brøndby IF *
|TBD
|Estádio Algarve, Loulé
|Jan 30
|Real Salt Lake *
|TBD
|Estádio da Nora, Albufeira
|Feb 7
|Red Bull New York
|1 pm
|Toyota Stadium (Open to season tix holders)
|Feb 11
|Houston Dynamo
|11 am
|Toyota Soccer Center Field 1 (Closed to fans)
|Feb 14
|Atlanta United
|Noon
|Toyota Stadium (Open to season tix holders)