FC Dallas preseason schedule 2026

FC Dallas has unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, the team will hold a training camp at Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from Jan. 18-31.

FCD returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.

2026 FC Dallas Timeline

Jan 10 – Players report for entrance physicals, medical exams, and testing

Jan 12-16 – Training at Toyota Soccer Center

Jan 17 – The team departs for Algarve, Portugal

Jan 18-30 – Training at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algrave, Portugal.

Feb 2 – Return to Dallas

2026 FC Dallas Preseason Game/Scrimmage Schedule