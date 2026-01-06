Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas preseason schedule 2026

FC Dallas has unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, the team will hold a training camp at Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from Jan. 18-31.

FCD returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.

2026 FC Dallas Timeline

  • Jan 10 – Players report for entrance physicals, medical exams, and testing
  • Jan 12-16 – Training at Toyota Soccer Center
  • Jan 17 – The team departs for Algarve, Portugal
  • Jan 18-30 – Training at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algrave, Portugal.
  • Feb 2 – Return to Dallas

2026 FC Dallas Preseason Game/Scrimmage Schedule

DateOpponentTimeVenue
Jan 21Portimonense SCTBDEstádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão
Jan 26Brøndby IF *TBDEstádio Algarve, Loulé
Jan 30Real Salt Lake *TBDEstádio da Nora, Albufeira
Feb 7Red Bull New York1 pmToyota Stadium (Open to season tix holders)
Feb 11Houston Dynamo11 amToyota Soccer Center Field 1 (Closed to fans)
Feb 14Atlanta UnitedNoonToyota Stadium (Open to season tix holders)
* Atlantic Cup

