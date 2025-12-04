Press conference revelations – revising the 2026 FC Dallas roster build

Back in late November, I wrote what I felt was a quite logical path forward for FC Dallas this winter. I still think it’s the best way for this club to get to the top of MLS. My plan was based on FCD’s play in 2025, my knowledge of Coach Eric Quill‘s historic formation preferences, and 3rd Degree’s collective analysis of the roster spots that needed improvement.

And then Coach Quill, Chief Soccer Officer/Sporting Director Andre Zanotta, and President Dan Hunt held their end-of-season press conference, and we learned a few things.

FCD will predominantly play a back 3 next season.

They are happy with the defensive pieces they have.

Adding midfielders and forwards was mentioned.

The club has a preference for the 2/4 model.

Caveat: you can’t take coach/TD/owner speak at pure face value. They won’t tell you everything, will obfuscate, and outright lie if they need to. Zanotta, in particular, hates talking about potential signings.

But, they said what they said. So let’s begin…

Er.. um.. I mean, let’s revise my plan.

Revised Step One – No New Center Back, Allegedly

I’ve been saying for a long time that FCD needs a TAM-level, grade-A center back. I still 100% believe that’s true.

But Zanotta was quite clear that they are all set on defense. He went on to cite Shaq Moore and Nolan Norris in the center back conversation. We know from sources that FCD spent much of the year scouting center backs (among other things), but it seems like they decided Moore and Norris were cheaper (and better?) than any options they were finding. Both are domestic as well, Norris even being a Homegrown and off the cap.

Could Zanotta be fibbin’? Sure, I suppose. But he specifically cited mids and forwards as targets and said they are close on a couple of players. We’ll come back to this.

Revised Step Two – Stay with the 3-5-2 (Don’t go 4-2-3-1)

In my previous roster build, in step 2, I advocated for a back 4, specifically the 4-2-3-1, but a straight single-pivot 4-3-3 is also viable.

Quill says he will continue to play the back 3 (or as he sometimes calls is, back 5) in 2026. In the presser, a lot of time was given to the tactical change being the reason for the lockdown in goals allowed.

The Burn finished with 55, which was tied for 11th worst in MLS and was one of the 5 worst in club history. But, if we extrapolate the goals allowed into the back 4 for the entire season, we get 63 goals against, which (hypothetically) would have been the 2nd worst in club history.

But if we do the same thing with the goals allowed after the shift to the back 3, we get… 40 goals allowed. 40 would have tied for 4th in MLS with LAFC and San Diego, behind teams like Philadelphia, Vancouver, and Minnesota. That’s elite.

So I can accept staying in the 3-5-2. Not my first choice, but I ain’t the coach.

Now, I do have reservations about the back 3, but there’s a different time and place for that convo; for now, we move forward with the stated tactic.

Step Three – Sign a DP Playmaker

This one remains the same. In whatever system Quill chooses – the 4-2-3-1 I suggested, or the 3-5-2 of late 2025 – Peter Musa and Logan Farrington up top will be the plan entering the season.

FCD has a DP slot, Lucho Acosta‘s salary in the budget, and an international slot open for just such a player. Los Toros has plenty of cap room and TAM/GAM to get this player and more.

Steps Four to Six – The Song Remains the Same

These three moves remain the same; there’s no need to repeat myself. You can go read them here.

Steps Four – Get Enes Sali Off the Roster (addition, the 3-5-2 doesn’t use “wings”.)

Off the Roster (addition, the 3-5-2 doesn’t use “wings”.) Step Five – Sign Homegrowns from College

Step Six – Some Small Stuff (sign 3rd keeper, draft some guys)

But wait… there’s more.

Buzz’s MLS Roster Build Model

For the first time since I started using it about a decade ago, I have adopted my roster model to a 3-5-2. The largest change is the inclusion of a 6th center back.

Player Pos Notes 1 Petar Musa HS 1 Int, DP 2 Anderson Julio HS2 TAM Green card 3 Logan Farrington OS 1 4 Sam Sarver OS 2 5 New DP AM 1 Int? DP? 6 Patrickson Delgado AM 2 Int, U22 7 Christian Cappis LM 1 8 Paxton Pomykal LM 2 TAM 9 Ramiro DM 1 Int 10 Kaick DM 2 Int, U22 11 Bernard Kamungo LWB 1 12 Josh Torquato LWB 2 HG 13 Osaze Urhoghide CB 1 TAM, Int 14 Nolan Norris CB 2 HG 15 Shaq Moore CB 3 TAM 16 Sebastien Ibeagha CB 4 17 Lalas Abubakar CB 5 18 Alvaro Augusto CB 6 Int 19 Geovane Jesus RWB 1 Int, U22 20 Enzo Newman RWB 2 21 Michael Collodi G 1 HG 22 Maarten Paes G 2 Green Card 23 Third Keeper G 3 24 Diego Garcia LM HG 25 Enes Sali LW Int, U22 26 Louicius Deedson F/W Int 27 Open Veteran player? 28 Open Homegrown? 29 Open Draft Pick? 30 Open Pick 2, HG, or sign?

Two of the six open positions are on the supplemental roster, and four are on the senior.

Positions can be filled by draft picks (FCD has 2 first-rounders), signings, or homegrowns. FCD has the cap to go out and get a TAM player in some spot since that room isn’t needed (they say) for a center back.

As a reminder, there are 2 off-roster homegrowns and 3 players about to elevate to homegrown. And that’s before any homegrown signings this winter.

FC Dallas 3-5-2 Depth Chart Today

Here’s what we see today. Don’t place any bets on this…

Musa

Julio Farrington

Sarver

Deedson New DP 10?

Delgado

Kamungo

Torquato Cappis

Pomykal

Garcia Ramiro

Kaick Geovane

Newman Norris

Abubakar Urhoghide

Augusto Moore

Ibeagha Collodi

Paes

3rd GK?

Obvious Questions & Concerns

1. Holding Mid?

Assuming for a moment that Quill will want a double-pivot with a linking player and a defensive player, as he did end of 2025 (usually, that was Cappis/Kaick), I wonder a bit about the 6, as Kiack is very young still and Ramiro isn’t very mobile. If FCD is trying to compete at the top of MLS, could they target a 6 in their prime? Yeah, I would love a big-ball 6. Give me prime Kyle Beckerman 2.0.

Sure, Double 8 with Christian Cappis and Paxton Pomykal is exciting. But is there enough defense? And I still have massive concerns about Pomykal anyway.

2. Right Wing Back?

Both right wing-backs are injured. Zanotta says Geovane Jesus has been killing it the last two months and will be ready. That sounds great. But he also said Geovane would be a big help… like Pomykal was in 2026 (Geovane had the same procedure). Um… that doesn’t sound like a great comparison. Enzo Newman‘s return is TBD; his ACL came during the season.

Obviously, Moore may need to start the year at right wing back. That’s why I put Sebastien Ibeagha behind him at right center back on the depth chart.

More to Come

The winter is just getting started.