Rhea Moore named to USL Super League Team of the Month for November

Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Rhea Moore was named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for November. The USC commit appeared in all three matches for Dallas in November, tallying her first professional assist vs. DC on Nov. 2 and scoring her second goal of the season at Spokane on Nov. 15.

The 16-year-old Moore also made history this season, becoming the youngest goal scorer in league and US women’s professional soccer history (15 years and 332 days).

USL Super League Team of the Month for November:

F: Rhea Moore (DAL)

F: McKenzie Weinert (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX) – Player of the Month

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Lily Nabet (FTL)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

D: Sabrina McNeill (TB)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX)

Bench: Madison McComasky (FTL), Vivianne Bessette (TB), Emma Jaskaniec (SPK), Rebecca Cooke (BKN), Rylee Baisden (CAR), Gianna Gourley (DC), Sydney Schneider (TB)

Coach of the Month: Masaki Hemmi (LEX)

Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 points) returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 6, hosting DC Power FC (3-4-4, 13 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CST. Lexi Missimo will return to the game-day squad for Trinity.