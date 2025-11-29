Doubling down – potentially “risky” roster bets for FC Dallas for the 2026 season

Last week, I laid out what I thought was a pretty logical and straightforward set of moves for FC Dallas to improve under coach Eric Quill for the 2026 season. This week, let’s take a look at a couple of “high-risk” ideas.

I’m not recommending FC Dallas make all these moves, but they should consider them. Sometimes you need ot think “outside the box.” Taking all these bets is probably a bit much, but 1 or 2 might be ok.

So let’s throw out some ideas, in order of risk.

Bet on Michael Collodi

In the final third of last season, triggered by the injury to Maarten Paes, FC Dallas gave loads of playing time to Michael Collodi and Jacob Jackson. Then, upon Paes’ recovery, Collodi kept the job.

Here’s the thing: if you want to play out of the back on occasion – and Coach Quill does, quick and fast – then it behooves you to have a keeper with good feet. And Collodi has great feet, much better than Paes.

In passing terms, Collodi played longer and faster in the Quill way, and he can dribble past an attacker on the press. Paes had a higher raw passing percentage, but he played about twice as many short passes as Collodi. And just using the eye test, you could see how comfortable the defense is back-passing to Collodi.

Collodi also stopped crosses at about twice the rate of Paes last season and – surprisingly to me – “Rambo” won in post-shot xG too (1.27 to 1.85) and save percentage (81% to 66%).

So, FC Dallas should bet on Collodi not just by keeping him the starter but by… trading or selling Paes.

Paes is an MLS starter-grade player. He’s an asset with value. He should be able to get a good return inside the league or in a sale outside the US.

PS. To be somewhat fair to Paes, the defense improved dramatically with the change in formation right about the time he got hurt. Then again, Collodi was part of that improvement.

FCD Goalkeeper coach Drew Keeshan with Michael Collodi, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Bet on Nolan Norris

Nolan Norris has continued to improve every year, and 2025 was no different. Notably, he went to the FIFA U20 World Cup and played admirably, giving himself a big confidence boost. Upon his return, he turned in a terrific performance at left center back.

The obvious choice is to make the 20-year-old Norris the left back starter in Quill’s preferred back four going into spring camp 2026, with Josh Torquato as the second. This is what I suggested in my 2025 logical plan. It’s not a leap, I don’t think.

But… could FC Dallas “bet big” on Nolan Norris and make him a starting center back?

Perhaps it might be a little much to make Norris the second starting center back in a back four next to Osaze Urhoghide, but it’s quite conceivable that a back 3 with Norris as the left CB is the way to go. It would mean less change from the late-season success of 2025.

There’s a lot to like about the back 3 with Norris in it. His game reading and terrific passing would really stand out and help relieve pressure coming out of the back. His slight weakness of being just a touch on the slowish side would be masked by the tight spaces and having a wing-back on his outside and the great and powerful Oz on the inside. Norris is also capable of sliding wide, allowing Bernie Kamungo to release forward.

At that point, FCD could still go for another CB for the right – one who can pass, please – or stick with Sebastien Ibeagha. Or do something more interesting/risky with Shaq Moore, Alvaro, or Geovane Jesus over there.

Nolan Norris sports the Legacy Kit, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas)

Bet on Petar Musa

“Wait,” I can hear you thinking, “Petar Musa is really good. How in the world is betting big on him risky?”

You’re right, the dude is a baller. Probably the best striker in club history. The risk isn’t betting big on him; it’s betting big that he will stay in Dallas long term.

There’s this small problem, you see, all the evidence points to Quill’s preference for a front three (4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1), a shape that uses just one 9/striker.

So, if FCD bets big that Petar Musa will stick around long term, then FC Dallas should trade Logan Farrington.

This isn’t me blasting Farrington; it’s the opposite. The kid is fantastic. But he’s not really a wing, he’s a 9. And if Musa isn’t leaving in say, the next 5-6 seasons, having a guy as talented as Farrington as a backup might not make sense. There are other dudes who can slide into the 9 in a pinch: Andreson Julio, Sam Sarver, heck, maybe even Bernie Kamungo.

Do we really want to see FC Dallas go into 2026, shift to a 4-3-3, and watch Quill put Farrington on the bench as he did at the start of 2025? No.

So instead of having a low salary, big talent, domestic 9 like Farrington rot on the bench, FC Dallas should trade him for max value.

So why is this risky?

Because it’s highly unlikely Petar Musa will be here long-term. FCD is a selling club. Maybe they can keep him until 2027, but that might be about it, and it’s a reach to think he will 100% for sure stay after the World Cup.

It would be a real shame to cash in on Farrington and then have Musa bail next summer.

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (#9) celebrates with FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (#23) after scoring a second-half goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

Bet on Paxton Pomykal

Based on talet and talent alone, betting on Paxton Pomykal isn’t a risk.

But when you include the injuries, it is. As we pointed out on the last podcast, Pomykal has had just one 30-start season in his 9-year MLS career (2022). He’s had just two 20-game start seasons (2022 and 2019).

So, counting on Paxton Pomykal to start 30-plus games is a risky bet.

And yet, we keep hearing voices from inside FC Dallas whisper to us that Pomykal being the first choice 30-game starter is the plan, or at least, the preference. FCD, word has it, is making the Pomykal bet.

I hope the voices are wrong.

I think it’s a terrible idea to count on Pomykal at this point. There are members of the 3rd Degree staff who expect Pomykal to be bought out and never play again.

I’m ok with Pomykal being part of the plan. If that plan includes Ramiro, Diego Garcia, Patrickson Delgado, maybe even Kaick or something else viable in a double pivot or double-8 look. I’m also ok with the idea of waiting to midseason and seeing how it’s going before making any addition in midfield.

But thinking Pomykal is the answer for 30 games, lordy, that makes me nervous. Meaning FCD may be starting the winter already making one of these four risky bets.

Granted, if this bet hits, it’s massive. Pomykal is capable of MLS Best XI play.

Paxton Pomykal makes his long-awaited return. Versus Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Which Bet to Make

If it were me, I would make the Collodi bet. He’s up for being the man, and Paes should have strong value.

As for the rest, I think Norris at left back in a 4 is the way to go. I would consider the Farrington trade if someone blew my socks off with an offer, but I would plan to keep him for 2026. Betting on Pomykal is, for me, a terrible idea.

What about you? Would you make any of these bets? What’s your “outside the box,” risky idea?