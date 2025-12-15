FC Dallas signs Ran Binyamin from Hapoel Tel Aviv FC

FC Dallas has announced the acquisition of box-to-box midfielder Ran Binyamin via transfer from Hapoel Tel Aviv FC.
Binyamin has signed a U22 Initiative contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons. Binyamin will occupy an international roster slot.
Binyamin was with Hapoel for three seasons, making 85 appearances across all competitions. During 2024-25, in Israel’s second division, Binyamin posted career highs in appearances (34), goals (7) and assists (7), helping the team win the Liga Leumit title and earn promotion.
The Israeli native began his football career with local club Hapoel Meitar before joining the Hapoel Beer Sheva Academy in 2016. In 2019, he joined the F.C. Ashdod Academy, and moved to the Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. Academy in 2020.
Internationally, Binyamin has represented Israel at the U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels.
3rd Degree Take
On paper, this looks like an interesting player.
But we can’t help but wonder if there is a need, as FCD has 4 U22s already, so one has to go. If Paxton Pomkyal is unsalvageable, then the move makes some more sense, but then why carry Pomykal’s high salary? Either way, Binyamin will be fighting Christian Cappis, Kaick, Ramiro, Diego Garcia, and probably Patrickson Delgodo for playing time.
Just doesn’t jump out as a need.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Ran Binyamin
Pronunciation: bin-yah-MEEN
Connect with Ran: Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: Feb. 6, 2004 (21)
Birthplace: Beerseva, Israel
Hometown: Omer, Israel
Nationality: Israeli and Polish
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 155 lbs.
Last Club: Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.
4 Comments
Hope the dude is awesome! I got Ansah ptsd about signing a guy from the Israeli league lol
But mostly, my thought when I saw the news was “man, that is some WEIRD asset management.” Not even talking about the buy price; INT spots are limited and U22 spots are really limited. Theoretically those are supposed to be difference makers (and hey, maybe he is not like I know anything about the kid) but we’re burning both of those limited resources on a guy who’s theoretically the 4th or 5th guy on the depth chart?
I am coming around to Camp Peter where I wonder if they see the league not having a real season for 2 more years, and FCD not having a real stadium for 2 more years and just decided these years are pretty much burned anyway so they’re just gonna use it to roll the dice on kids and injured dudes and see if they’re worth keeping
2nd division?
Last season they were in the 2nd division. They’re back in the top division.
“Either way, Binyamin will be fighting Christian Cappis, Kaick, Ramiro, Diego Garcia, and probably Patrickson Delgodo for playing time.” Also Swann and maybe Contreras depending on what midfield configurations Quill prefers.