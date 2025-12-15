FC Dallas signs Ran Binyamin from Hapoel Tel Aviv FC

FC Dallas has announced the acquisition of box-to-box midfielder Ran Binyamin via transfer from Hapoel Tel Aviv FC.

Binyamin has signed a U22 Initiative contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons. Binyamin will occupy an international roster slot.

Binyamin was with Hapoel for three seasons, making 85 appearances across all competitions. During 2024-25, in Israel’s second division, Binyamin posted career highs in appearances (34), goals (7) and assists (7), helping the team win the Liga Leumit title and earn promotion.

The Israeli native began his football career with local club Hapoel Meitar before joining the Hapoel Beer Sheva Academy in 2016. In 2019, he joined the F.C. Ashdod Academy, and moved to the Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. Academy in 2020.

Internationally, Binyamin has represented Israel at the U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels.

3rd Degree Take

On paper, this looks like an interesting player.

But we can’t help but wonder if there is a need, as FCD has 4 U22s already, so one has to go. If Paxton Pomkyal is unsalvageable, then the move makes some more sense, but then why carry Pomykal’s high salary? Either way, Binyamin will be fighting Christian Cappis, Kaick, Ramiro, Diego Garcia, and probably Patrickson Delgodo for playing time.

Just doesn’t jump out as a need.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ran Binyamin

Pronunciation: bin-yah-MEEN

Connect with Ran: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Feb. 6, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Beerseva, Israel

Hometown: Omer, Israel

Nationality: Israeli and Polish

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 155 lbs.

Last Club: Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Ran Binyamin to a U22 Initiative contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.