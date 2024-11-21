Texas Outlaws name Ed Puskarich Head Coach

The Texas Outlaws have parted ways with Head Coach Tatu as well as assistant coaches Nick Stavrou, and Sagu – and named Ed Puskarich their new Head Coach for the 2024-2025 season.

Former Dallas Burn defender Puskarich, was named head coach of the Dallas Sidekicks for the 2023-24 season before being relieved of those duties in March.

“I am beyond excited to become the next Head Coach of the Texas Outlaws for the 2024-2025 season, and for the course ahead as we seek to discover new local talent in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area,” said Puskarich.

One of the new Outlaws owners, Lane Smith, said of the hire, “Ed has vast experience & knowledge of our sport as a player, coach, and leader in the local soccer community.”

“Eddie has the knowledge of the indoor game and will bring the Texas Outlaws to their next playoff run this season,” said new Outlaws owner Phil Salvagio.

Ed Puskarich