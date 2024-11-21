Matt Denny named 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year

North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny has been named the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year.

Under the leadership of Denny, North Texas SC had ab undefeated home season across all competitions with a 13-0-5 record. Los Toritos earned the most points in a single season (62), the most wins in the regular season (16), and the most goals scored in a season (52). The club won its first MLS NEXT Pro regular season title, the Western Conference title, and the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. North Texas also set a MLS NEXT Pro Cup attendance record (7,692) and recorded a 25% increase in home attendance.

“I am honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our players and staff,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dan and Clark Hunt for their trust and support, as well as for recognizing the North Texas SC project as a vital part of our organization.”

Off the field, North Texas initiatives resulted in the following:

25% increase in attendance

New merchandise sales records (200% increase YOY)

Enhanced fan engagement and matchday experience, including the introduction of a team mascot

Setting a new Club and MLS NEXT Pro Cup attendance record (7,700)

The Nottingham, England native was named General Manager in 2018, leading into the club’s inaugural season in 2019. He joined the FC Dallas organization in 2010 and serves on the On-Field Innovation Committee for MLS NEXT Pro. During his tenure, coaches, technical staff members and players have completed the pathway from the FC Dallas Academy through North Texas SC to FC Dallas.

“Under Matt’s leadership, North Texas SC has become one of the standard bearers in MLS NEXT Pro, providing the platform for players, coaches and staff to reach their full potential in an environment where fans can see the stars of today and tomorrow in action,” said President of MLS NEXT Pro Charles Altchek. “We appreciate Matt’s continued contributions to the growth of our League.”

The Executive of the Year was chosen by a panel of MLS NEXT Pro League Office executives from nominations submitted by clubs, based on on-field performance and off-field impact.

MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Winners

2024: Matt Denny, North Texas SC

2023: Darrius Barnes, Crown Legacy FC

2022: Corey Wray, Columbus Crew 2

