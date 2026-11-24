Trinity heads to Florida for a makeup date, and only three points will keep the chase going.

USL Super League | Tuesday, Nov. 24 | 5 p.m. CT | Suncoast Credit Union Field, Tampa, FL | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity visits Tampa Bay Sun FC on Tuesday knowing a draw won’t be enough. Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Lexington SC at the Cotton Bowl left The Golden Girls fifth on 15 points, five behind Lexington with two matches to play.

Midfielder Felicia Knox on the ball – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Trinity has reached the playoffs in both of their first two seasons. Anything short of a win at Suncoast Credit Union Field ends their bid for a third.

The match was first set for Nov. 14. A nationwide FAA ground stop kept the team from flying to Tampa that Friday, and more flight delays and cancellations ruled out a Sunday makeup.

Tampa Bay is seventh on 13 points and already eliminated. The Sun beat Brooklyn FC 2-0 on Saturday for their first league win since Sept. 12.

The Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity

Cyera Hintzen is OUT (leg)

Ally Cook, Rajanah Reed & Chioma Ubogagu are out for the season

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Liz Beardsley is OUT (hand)

Alexis Theoret is QUESTIONABLE

Tori Zierenberg is QUESTIONABLE

Taylor Chism is QUESTIONABLE

Leah Scarpelli is out for the season (knee)

The Bigger Picture

Lexington’s win lifted the defending champions to 20 points. They finish at Brooklyn on Nov. 28.

Sporting JAX sits third on 21 after a 1-0 win over Carolina Ascent at Hodges Stadium on Saturday. Keeley Dockter scored in the 70th minute and ended Carolina’s nine-match unbeaten run. Jacksonville closes the regular season at Tampa Bay on Nov. 28.

Carolina and DC Power FC have clinched playoff places. Carolina, on 27 points, still needs one more to secure the Players’ Shield, and its last chance comes against Trinity in the finale. DC, on 24, ends at Fort Lauderdale United.

Brooklyn went out with Saturday’s loss. Tampa Bay followed later that night, when Lexington’s win at the Cotton Bowl put the fourth playoff place out of the Sun’s reach.

Ten Shots From Distance

Trinity had 72 percent of the ball against Lexington and took 17 shots. Ten came from outside the box. Lexington keeper Marz Josephson saved all four that were on target.

It was the second meeting with Lexington this fall in which The Golden Girls failed to score. Jasmine Hamid‘s 24th-minute goal against Jacksonville on Nov. 8 is Trinity’s only goal in their last two matches. Hamid leads the team with five this fall and has 18 in her regular-season career. Four players in league history have reached 20.

Trinity hasn’t won away from the Cotton Bowl since a 2-1 win at Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 18. They have one point from three road matches since then, and one goal.

Neither side has scored from outside the penalty area this fall. Tampa Bay has conceded three goals from distance, tied for the most in the league.

Lee Nguyen had Meila Brewer back on Saturday for her first match since captaining the U.S. at the U-17 Women’s World Cup. Heather Stainbrook made her first appearance of the fall off the bench.

Players to Watch: Dallas Trinity

Sofia Cedeño – Leads Trinity with 33 tackles and 23 successful dribbles this fall. Tampa played four across midfield on Saturday. If she can carry the ball past that line, Trinity can get numbers into the box rather than settle for shots from distance.

Sofia Cedeño (32) cuts back against a defender. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Sophia Braun – The captain has completed 1,022 passes this fall, the most on the team, and made the league’s Team of the Month in September and October. With Trinity pushing numbers forward, keeping Tampa’s two forwards in front of the back line falls to her and Brewer.

LJ Moore – Has a goal and an assist this fall and was the league’s October Assist of the Month. She came off the bench on Saturday, and with three matches in eight days, she should see the field again. Her runs in behind give Trinity an option other than the long-range shot.

Zade’s Throw, Hill’s Header

Denise Schilte-Brown‘s side ended a seven-match winless run on Saturday. It was also the Sun’s first win over Brooklyn in 10 meetings.

Center back Kelsey Hill headed in Jordan Zade‘s throw-in in the 34th minute. She then set up Eleanor Dale on a break in the 53rd. It was the first time since Sept. 12 that Tampa had scored twice in a match.

The Sun lined up with four at the back after using five in their two previous matches.

Cristina Roque has kept clean sheets in Tampa’s last two matches, a 0-0 draw at Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 6 and Saturday’s win. Over its first 11 matches, Tampa allowed 12.43 expected goals, the fewest in the league, per the league’s data.

Tampa has two wins, a draw, and two losses at Suncoast this fall.

Players to Watch: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Jordan Zade – Leads the Sun with three assists, including the cross for Zierenberg’s stoppage-time equalizer at the Cotton Bowl in August. Her flip throw-ins carry 30 to 40 yards. Every throw in Trinity’s half is a set piece, and Trinity has to win the first ball.

Eleanor Dale – Has two goals this fall, and her 80th-minute penalty came back off the post at Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 6. Trinity will commit players forward. She’ll be the one waiting for the ball over the top.

Sydny Nasello – Leads Tampa with 31 tackles and 24 successful dribbles. She has eight career regular-season assists. She’ll be the first player Cedeño meets in midfield, and the one who starts Tampa’s breaks when she wins it.

Tampa Bay’s Sydny Nasello played her collegiate career in South Florida (Courtesy: USF)

What’s at Stake

A win would lift Trinity to 18 points and keep them alive for the final day. The Golden Girls would then need to win at Carolina on Nov. 28 and have Lexington lose at Brooklyn. A Lexington draw would leave the two sides level on 21, and Lexington leads on goal difference by 11.

A Jacksonville loss at Tampa would open a second way in, but Trinity would have to overturn an eight-goal deficit in goal difference to pass Jacksonville.

A draw or a loss on Tuesday ends Trinity’s playoff chances with a match still to play.

Tampa can still decide the race from the outside. After Trinity, the Sun host Jacksonville in the finale. Sam Kroeger needs one assist to reach 10 in her regular-season career.

The regular-season series is level, with two wins apiece and four draws. Trinity won 2-0 on their last visit to Suncoast, in May, and the teams drew 1-1 on the opening night of the fall.

Refs & Kit Assignments

Edson Carvajal will referee the match, with Max Smith and Tiffani Turpin as the assistant referees and Jorge Escobar as the fourth official.

Trinity is expected to wear their white “Foundation” away kit.

Projected XIs

Dallas Trinity (4-2-3-1): Neeku Purcell; Sydney Cheesman, Sophia Braun (c), Meila Brewer, Carissa Boeckmann; Felicia Knox, Sofia Cedeño; Camryn Lancaster, Aria Nagai, Jasmine Hamid; Seven Castain

Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-4-2): Cristina Roque; Sabrina McNeill, Kelsey Hill, Vivianne Bessette, Taylor Chism; Sydny Nasello, Jordyn Listro (c), Dasia Torbert, Jordan Zade; Shea Connors, Eleanor Dale

Tuesday’s forecast in Tampa calls for a high of 74 with a 10 percent chance of rain. Kickoff comes after sunset.