An early Hannah White header and a record-setting Catherine Barry goal leave Trinity no longer in control of their own playoff destiny.

Dallas Trinity has reached the USL Super League playoffs in both of its first two seasons. After a 2-0 loss to Lexington SC on Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl, the Golden Girls now need to win at Tampa Bay and Carolina in the next seven days, and need Lexington to lose at Brooklyn, to keep that streak alive.

Captains Sophie Braun & Addie McCain before kickoff – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Trinity had 72 percent of the ball and outshot the visitors 17-6. Hannah White scored in the second minute, and Catherine Barry added the second in the 83rd.

It was in the upper 60s and clear at Fair Park for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Trinity wore its white Foundation kit with gold pinstripes.

A crowd of 2,952 came out for the home finale, which doubled as Fan Appreciation Night.

Before kickoff, the club honored former Dallas Sidekicks forward Antonio “Tatu” Pecorari, a two-time Major Indoor Soccer League MVP and a member of the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2027. He served as an honorary captain for the coin toss.

Brewer Back, Cheesman Moves Out

Lee Nguyen made two changes from the 1-1 draw with Sporting JAX on Nov. 8. With Cyera Hintzen out with a leg injury, Sydney Cheesman moved from center back to left back, and Meila Brewer started at right center back beside Sophia Braun. It was Brewer’s first appearance since she captained the U.S. at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Head Coach Lee Nguyen- Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Aria Nagai came into the XI and played off Seven Castain, who led the line. LJ Moore, who started up top against Jacksonville, went to the bench. Felicia Knox and Sofia Cedeño sat in midfield, with Camryn Lancaster on the left and Jasmine Hamid on the right.

Lexington coach Kosuke Kimura sent out the same eleven that beat Fort Lauderdale United 4-0 on Nov. 13. Marz Josephson, who kept a clean sheet in her professional debut that night, made her second start in goal. Addie McCain and Barry played up top.

A Goal, Two Minutes In

Lexington needed almost no time. Barry crossed into the box, and White met it with a header in the second minute. It was White’s fourth goal of the fall.

From there, the visitors settled in behind the ball and clogged the passing lanes. Trinity had the ball but struggled to get numbers forward against a compact block. The front four rotated, looking for space that rarely opened.

Hamid had the first look in the fifth minute and put it wide.

Boeckmann Off the Post

The best chance of the half came in the 16th minute. After a corner, Carissa Boeckmann hit a right-footed shot from distance that came back off the post.

A minute later, Nagai headed a set piece wide. Knox missed the target in the 25th minute, and Josephson saved from Hamid a minute after that.

Trinity didn’t commit bodies forward in numbers until late in the half. In the 41st minute, Cheesman tried from long range, and Josephson saved again. Hannah Johnson was booked a minute later, the only card of the match.

Goalkeeper Marz Josephson stands alone – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

McCain forced a save from Neeku Purcell in the 43rd minute, and Lexington went in 1-0 up.

Trinity had 73 percent of the first-half possession and 377 passes to Lexington’s 137. Four of its six shots came from outside the box.

Moore and Stainbrook On

Trinity came out of the break on the front foot. Josephson saved from Hamid in the 53rd minute. Three minutes later, Cedeño’s shot was blocked, and Castain fired wide. Braun and Boeckmann both missed the target before the hour.

Nguyen went to his bench in the 63rd minute. Moore replaced Castain, and Heather Stainbrook came on for Nagai, her first appearance of the fall.

Josephson made her fourth save on Hamid in the 65th minute. A minute later, Lexington broke, and Barry pulled her shot wide. Braun missed the target from a set piece in the 71st.

Lexington kept bunkering. In the 78th minute, Nguyen sent on Onyeka Gamero for Cheesman and Kalea Eichenberger for Lancaster.

“Lexington was a very organized team,” Nguyen said. “I was happy with how patient we were to try and find the gaps.”

Barry Makes It 25

Five minutes after the double change, Barry settled it. Alyssa Bourgeois found her in the box, and Barry dribbled her way clear before finishing in the 83rd minute.

It was her 25th career regular-season goal. No player in league history had reached 25 before Saturday. It was also her ninth of the fall, which pulled her level with Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta and Baylee DeSmit for the league lead.

Cat Barry celebrates her Golden Boot race-tying goal – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Barry has now scored six goals in six career appearances against Dallas.

Giulianna Gianino replaced Knox a minute later. Stainbrook and Cedeño both shot wide in stoppage time.

Across the match, Trinity completed 588 passes to Lexington’s 182. Ten of its 17 shots came from outside the box, and only four were on target. Lexington put three of its six on goal.

“We just have to make those moments count,” Nguyen said.

Still Two Games to Play

Braun, the club captain, pointed to the two road matches left.

“It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s not over,” she said. “We still have two games to prove what we can do and to keep climbing. So, we’re going to push as hard as we can for these last two games, and I think you’ll see the same fight.”

Knox liked what she saw from the attack.

Midfielder Felicia Knox on the ball – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

“Our rest defense was really good, and we were able to go attack again,” she said. “So, I’m excited to stay in the opposing half, stay in our attacking half, and continue to build off of our attack one after another.”

Notables

It was Trinity’s first loss to Lexington at the Cotton Bowl. The Golden Girls had two wins and two draws there before Saturday, and the home unbeaten run this fall ends at four.

Lexington swept the fall series 5-0 on aggregate. Trinity took 34 shots across the two meetings and put six on target.

A Sweep for the Champions

Lexington came to Fair Park having lost its last three road matches, all by one goal. The defending champions left with their second road win of the fall and a second straight clean sheet.

Josephson made four saves. She hasn’t conceded in her first two professional starts.

The win lifts Lexington to fourth on 20 points with one match left, at Brooklyn on Nov. 28.

Around the League

Sporting JAX ended Carolina Ascent’s nine-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 win at Hodges Stadium. Keeley Dockter scored the only goal in the 70th minute. Carolina, on 27 points, still needs one more to clinch the Players’ Shield.

Jacksonville moved to 21 points and third place but hasn’t clinched. It needed a Trinity win Saturday to do that.

Tampa Bay Sun FC beat Brooklyn FC 2-0 at Suncoast Credit Union Field for its first league win since Sept. 12. Kelsey Hill scored in the 34th minute, and Eleanor Dale added a second in the 53rd off Hill’s assist.

The result eliminated Brooklyn. Tampa Bay, which can’t reach Lexington’s 20 points, was eliminated as well, and both join Fort Lauderdale on the outside.

Seven Days Left

Dallas sits fifth on 15 points. Two wins would take them to 21. If Lexington draws at Brooklyn, the tiebreaker is goal difference, and Trinity would have to make up an 11-goal gap. Any dropped points in Florida or North Carolina end it.

Trinity plays the rescheduled match at Tampa Bay on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT at Suncoast Credit Union Field. The Golden Girls will close the regular season at Carolina on Nov. 28, where a Trinity win would also keep the league leaders waiting on the Players’ Shield. A tough road lies ahead, and it could already be over.