After failing to find the back of the net in the 1st half, FC Dallas dominated the 2nd half and won 3-0 against the Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium. The Burn made a statement against one of the league’s hottest teams as of late, with Portland having won their last 4 games.

Lineups and Tactics

For their first home playoff game of the 2026 MLS season, Dallas held a 3-4-3 formation. Daniel earned his 11th start in goal, with a backline that saw one change from decision day; Nolan Norris replaced Sebastien Ibeagha at LCB. Both Osaze Urhoghide (CB) and Shaq Moore (RCB) remained as starters.

The midfield saw one change as well, with Ran Binyamin replacing Bernard Kamungo at LWB for his 14th start of the season. Herman Johansson started opposite Binyamin at RWB, for his 24th start of 2026. Kaick and Ramiro were paired together as central midfielders.

Up top, (to no one’s surprise) Petar Musa started at ST, with Daniel Job and Joaquín Valiente starting as dual 10s for the Burn. Most notably absent from the starting XI was Kamungo, who had just returned to Dallas after making his debut with the Tanzania National Team on Wednesday in the AFCON qualifiers.

FC Dallas XI vs Portland Timbers, November 21, 2026

The Timbers maintained a 4-3-3 formation, with James Pantemis in goal for his 35th start of the season. Jimer Fory and Ronald Hernández started at LB and RB, respectively, while Joel Waterman and Finn Surman were paired together on the back line as CB’s.

José Caicedo started in the middle for Portland as a CDM, while David Da Costa and Cole Bassett played outside Caicedo as 8’s. Da Costa, who made his 30th start in this game for the Timbers, is now tied for the 3rd most this season.

Vincent Janssen earned his 10th start of the season at ST. Ariel Lassiter (LW) and Kristoffer Velde (RW) were paired up top as opposite-side wingers. Most notably absent from the starting lineup for the Timbers was forward Antony, who has been dealing with some knee discomfort for the past month or so.

Portland Timbers XI at FC Dallas, November 21, 2026

The Game

After 45 minutes of action-packed soccer, the scoreline remained 0-0. Portland edged out Dallas in terms of possession, winning 54% of it. They also dominated Dallas in shots on goal, accumulating 3 throughout the first half, compared to Dallas’ lone shot on goal.

The second half was far more favorable for the home side. In the 54th minute, Job made a run down the left side of the pitch and had his initial shot on goal saved by Pantemis. However, the follow-up from Valiente was tapped home, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead.

“I think it was a typical Game One, with both teams feeling each other out,” Head Coach Eric Quill said. “Our adjustments and message at halftime really brought our group to life. We’ve rotated a lot of players throughout the year, and you’re seeing the value of that rotation with the quality coming off our bench.”

Less than a minute later, in the 55th minute, Dallas doubled their lead. Once again, Job made a run down the left side of the pitch. However, this time, instead of cutting inside, he played it toward the byline and sent a low cross to Valiente, who scored his 2nd goal of the game.

In the final moments of the match, Sam Sarver called game. 4 minutes into stoppage time, Logan Farrington made a run down the right side of the pitch. The forward crossed the ball into the box, where Sarver was able to beat his defender and tap home the final goal of the 3-0 win.

“I think this performance showed a lot of people that we’re a serious team. Everyone knows anything can happen in the playoffs, and it’s important to put your best foot forward. We showed that we’re here to compete,” Sarver said. “We’ve had a great run of form, and we’re looking to continue that in the playoffs.”

After scoring 2 goals in his first playoff game with FC Dallas, Joaquín Valiente is my Man of the Match. Valiente not only netted a brace but also completed 19 passes, 3 of which made it into the final third. The Uruguayan was just one of many players tonight who helped secure the win for the home side.

“I’m very happy personally, but even happier with what we accomplished as a team today,” Valiente said. “We’ve been preparing for this important match for two weeks, and we approached it the right way. Fortunately, we were able to score the first goal, and the others followed with patience.”

Up next, FC Dallas travels to Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday, November 28th at 9:30 pm CT. This match will be the 2nd leg (of 3 potential games) of the first-round matchup for the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

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