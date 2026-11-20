“We are a well-oiled machine right now, as far as across the board, just guys, how bought in they are and how much they’re up for this. We’re going to be on people from minute 1 to 95.” Coach Eric Quill on MLSSoccer.com

Playoffs!!

2nd in the West FC Dallas (58 points, 16-8-10) hosts 7th in the West Portland Timbers (46 points, 13-14-7) in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round with a 3 pm CT kickoff at Toyota Stadium.

This is a best-of-three series; the first team to two wins advances. Games can’t end in a tie; anything even after 90 goes to kicks from the spot. Neither road goals nor goal differential matter.

Portland is only 4-10-3 on the road this year, while Dallas is 9-3-5 at home.

First Round Remaining Schedule

Game 2: Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. at Providence Park

Game 3 (if necessary): Dec. 2 at Toyota Stadium (time TBD)

Weather

Partly cloudy, 72 degrees at kickoff. A bit of a wind, though: 14 mph from the south.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty and Kyndra de St. Aubin

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramírez and Jesús Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Body (Questionable)

Portland Timbers

Alex Bonetig – Shoulder (Out)

Brandon Bye – Knee (Out)

Zac McGraw – Back (Out)

Juan Mosquera – Foot/Ankle (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

FCD is pretty dang healthy; only Anderson Julio has an issue, and he was probably going to lose out to Sam Sarver anyway.

The only real question in my mind is Sebastien Ibeagha vs Nolan Norris, and right now I think Ibby deserves the spot. Everything else is, as I mentioned on the podcast, pretty much the best XI in the coach’s mind… even if he won’t say it. His choices show this to be the case.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Portland Timbers, MLS Cup playoffs 2026, November 21, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Nolan Norris

Ran Binyamin

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Santi Moreno

Sam Sarver

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers 2026 playoffs, game one, November 21, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Kevin Lock

4th Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Chris Penso

Assistant VAR: Claudiu Bade

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 13-9-12 (58 goals scored, 41 goals conceded)

: 13-9-12 (58 goals scored, 41 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR home: 12-1-5 (43 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

Portland is on a four-match winning streak, scoring 11 goals.

Dallas in 2026 is 9-1-2 when leading at the half and 14-2-5 when scoring first. They are only 2-6-2 when conceding first.

The Timbers scored 62 goals with 79 assists this season, both the second-highest marks in the Western Conference.

FCD is tied for ninth in MLS in goals scored with 62 but 11th in MLS in xG with 58.96. They are also ninth in shot efficiency with 3.04

Dallas has never won a postseason series against Portland in regulation (D2 L2). They lost in the first round in both 2015 and 2018, but advanced in 2020 after winning on penalties.

Dallas is fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 438.

FCD is unbeaten in its last 6 regular-season matches against Portland (W3 D3), all three wins at home. They have not lost to Portland at home in the last 12 meetings there, and the Timbers have just 1 regular-season win in Dallas all time.

Portland’s last win against Dallas overall came back in June 2023 (1-0 at home).

Dallas has scored 15 of its 58 all-time regular-season goals against Portland in the final 15 minutes of matches, its highest total across any 15-minute interval.

Kristoffer Velde leads the Timbers in goals (12), goal contributions (22) and goal contributions per 90 minutes (0.70) this season while also contributing the second most assists (10).

Petar Musa finished second in MLS in goals scored with 22 and was first in MLS in xG with 20.96. He only played 42 minutes against the Timbers this season but has 4 goals and 1 assist in 5 overall appearances against them.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 50th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranked fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 80 and tied for 25th in clearances with 40.

Vincent Janssen registered four goal contributions over the last two games of the campaign, tied for the second most in the league across that time.

Shaq Moore ranked 34th in MLS in distance covered with 323.67 km (201.12 miles).

Ariel Lassiter recorded his most productive offensive season for a single club in his 11-year MLS career. In 29 appearances (18 starts) for the Timbers in 2026, the 32-year-old recorded a career-best eight goals and career-tying seven assists.

The Kickaround on Site!

Stop by and say hello to the boys from the Ticket!