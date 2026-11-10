Roster Dance | Atlético Dallas 

With Atlético Dallas announcing the signing of a second player, it’s time to start tracking their roster.

USL Championship Important Roster Rules

  • Up to 30 professional players.
  • Seven international player slots (which can be single-season traded).
  • Players on long-term injured reserve or loaned out do not count against the 30 limit.
  • Up to 5 Academy players signed who don’t count against the 30.

Salary Info

  • Minimum base salary (including housing) is $42,000.
  • Entry-level or amateur-to-pro transition contracts feature distinct minimum structures ($34,000+ under recent CBA)

Atlético Dallas Roster Dance

NamePosContract EndsNotes
1Javier HernándezFDec ’28Contract option for ’29. 38 yo (39 in June ’27) “Chicharito”
2Anthony RamirezMDec ’2720 yo (21 in Dec ’26). Former FC Dallas Academy and Homegrown. US and Mexico YNT.
Peter Luccin, Atlético Dallas First Team Manager, speaks at the Atlético Dallas introduction event of new head coach Peter Luccin, February 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Peter Luccin, Atlético Dallas First Team Manager, speaks at the Atlético Dallas introduction event of new head coach Peter Luccin, February 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)