Roster Dance | Atlético Dallas 

With Atlético Dallas announcing the signing of a second player, it’s time to start tracking their roster.
USL Championship Important Roster Rules
- Up to 30 professional players.
- Seven international player slots (which can be single-season traded).
- Players on long-term injured reserve or loaned out do not count against the 30 limit.
- Up to 5 Academy players signed who don’t count against the 30.
Salary Info
- Minimum base salary (including housing) is $42,000.
- Entry-level or amateur-to-pro transition contracts feature distinct minimum structures ($34,000+ under recent CBA)
Atlético Dallas Roster Dance
|Name
|Pos
|Contract Ends
|Notes
|1
|Javier Hernández
|F
|Dec ’28
|Contract option for ’29. 38 yo (39 in June ’27) “Chicharito”
|2
|Anthony Ramirez
|M
|Dec ’27
|20 yo (21 in Dec ’26). Former FC Dallas Academy and Homegrown. US and Mexico YNT.