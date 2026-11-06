Trinity’s LJ Moore wins Super League Assist of the Month for October

Her pass for Seven Castain’s late equalizer at Brooklyn shares the month’s honors with the goal it answered.

Dallas Trinity‘s LJ Moore has won the Gainbridge Super League‘s Assist of the Month for October, the league and club announced. The pass came off the bench in a 1-1 draw at Brooklyn FC on October 10, and it was the first assist of her professional career.

LJ Moore’s assist on Seven Castain’s goal at Brooklyn, Oct. 10, 2026 – Courtesy: Peacock

Moore replaced Giulianna Gianino in the 62nd minute at Maimonides Park. In the 86th, she sent Seven Castain in behind Brooklyn’s back line, and Castain finished past the keeper for the equalizer.

The goal Castain answered won its own award. Brooklyn’s Tziarra King was named Goal of the Month for her 30th-minute opener that afternoon, beating her defender down the left and finishing into the side netting. Fort Lauderdale United keeper Haley Craig took Save of the Month.

It is Dallas’s second Assist of the Month this fall. Carissa Boeckmann won it for August.

Moore, a Dallas native, has since scored her first official goal for the club. She headed in Sydney Cheesman‘s ball from deep in the November 1 win over Fort Lauderdale.

Dallas sit fifth on 14 points, level with fourth-place Lexington SC and behind on goal differential. The Golden Girls host Sporting JAX at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, November 8, at 4 p.m. CT.