Nolan Norris called into US U23s for Spain camp and two friendlies

FC Dallas Homegrown defender Nolan Norris has been called up to the United States U-23 Men’s National Team for two upcoming friendlies in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. The U.S. will face Scotland on Nov. 15 and Ukraine on Nov. 17. This camp, which will be held from Nov. 9-17 in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, is the first US camp of the 2028 Olympic cycle.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native has previously represented the United States at the U-21, U-20, U-19 and U-15 levels. He featured for the Stars and Stripes at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, scoring two goals in four appearances.

Also of note for FC Dallas fans in the team are Academy products Julian Eyestone – on the books at Brentford, currently on loan to Rotherham United – and Matthew Corcoran – son of Atletico Dallas Director of Soccer Operations Brian Corcoran.

U.S. U-23 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING CAMP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (3): Julian Eyestone (Rotherham United/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

Defenders (8): Luca Bombino (Stoke City/ENG; Saugus, Calif.), Robert Deziel Jr. (Legia Warszawa/POL; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Tampa, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (New England Revolution; Campbell, Calif.), Drew Murray (WSG Tirol/AUT; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Joshua Wynder (New England Revolution; Louisville, Ky.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders FC; Kirkland, Wash.), Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma Calcio 1913/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; Chicago, Ill.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Cole Campbell (SV 07 Elversberg/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.), Damion Downs (St. Louis City SC; Schwebenried, Germany), Sebastian Gomez (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Andre Gitau (1FSV Mainz 05/GER; Richmond, Texas), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), David Vazquez (San Diego FC; Los Angeles, Calif.)