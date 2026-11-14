Grounded for a day, Dallas Trinity heads to Tampa Bay needing a win: Matchday 14 preview

Lexington’s 4-0 win on Friday dropped Dallas below the playoff line. A win in Tampa on Sunday would lift The Golden Girls back above it and eliminate the Sun, who now start a former Golden Girl in their back line.

USL Super League | Sunday, Nov. 15 | 4 p.m. CT | Suncoast Credit Union Field, Tampa, FL | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity visits Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday, one place outside the playoffs. Lexington’s 4-0 win over Fort Lauderdale on Friday night moved the defending champions to 17 points and pushed Dallas, on 15, down to fifth with three matches to play.

The match was moved back a day, from Saturday, after a nationwide FAA ground stop kept Dallas from flying to Tampa. The 4 p.m. kickoff depends on the team being able to travel.

Sydney Cheeman would earn a yellow card as well as make a point-saving block – November 8, 2026 – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Photo: Christian Luna, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Tampa Bay is seventh on 10 points. A loss on Sunday eliminates the 2024-25 champions.

The clubs drew 1-1 at the Cotton Bowl on the opening night of the fall. Dallas won 2-0 on its last trip to Suncoast Credit Union Field, in May.

The Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity

Ally Cook, Rajanah Reed & Chioma Ubogagu are out for the season

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Liz Beardsley is OUT (hand)

Alexis Theoret is QUESTIONABLE

Leah Scarpelli is out for the season (knee)

The Bigger Picture

Elsewhere in the league this weekend, Catherine Barry scored twice as Lexington SC beat Fort Lauderdale United 4-0 at The Stables on Friday. Her second, in the 82nd minute, was her 24th regular-season goal, one more than teammate Addie McCain and the most in league history.

McCain set up Barry’s opener in the 20th minute and Hannah White‘s goal in the 39th. Allison Pantuso added the fourth a minute from time. Barry has eight goals this fall, one behind Ashlyn Puerta in the Golden Boot race.

Lexington and Sporting JAX are level on 17 points, with Lexington third on goal difference, +7 to +5. Jacksonville has a match in hand and hosts DC Power FC on Sunday, kicking off at the same time as Dallas.

DC clinched the first playoff berth in its history on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Brooklyn FC at Audi Field. Emily Colton assisted three of the goals, equaling the league record. A win at Hodges Stadium on Sunday would give DC a top-two finish and a home semifinal. A loss would hand Carolina Ascent the Players’ Shield during its bye week.

Three Goals in Five Road Matches

Dallas has won once in five road matches this fall, 2-1 at Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 18. It lost at Jacksonville, Lexington, and DC, and drew at Brooklyn. The Golden Girls scored three goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Jacksonville at the Cotton Bowl had moved Dallas into fourth. Jasmine Hamid scored in the 24th minute from a Sofia Cedeño pass, Cedeño’s first assist of the fall. Puerta equalized in the 58th.

Jasmine Hamid plays the ball in front of the Dallas Trinity Supporters’ Section – November 8, 2026 – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Photo: Christian Luna, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The goal was Hamid’s fifth of the season, the team lead, and the league named her its Week 13 Player of the Week. Five goals ties the second-highest single-season total in club history, shared with Ubogagu in 2024-25 and Sealey Strawn in 2025-26. Allie Thornton‘s 13 in the inaugural season is the record. Hamid has 18 regular-season goals in her league career.

Lee Nguyen‘s side has been at its best just after halftime. Its four goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half are the most in the league. It has also conceded only once from a set piece, the fewest in the league.

Neither Dallas nor Tampa has scored from outside the penalty area this fall. Brooklyn is the only other side that hasn’t.

Players to Watch: Dallas Trinity

Seven Castain – Has four goals this fall, the first on her professional debut against Tampa in August, when Carissa Boeckmann‘s tackle and pass sent her through in the 49th minute. Tampa has defended with five across the back in its last two matches. Her movement underneath the striker has to pull one of those defenders out of line.

Camryn Lancaster – Scored Dallas’s second goal in the 27th minute at Suncoast in May. Tampa’s back five leaves little room in behind. If her press wins the ball high, as it did before Hamid’s goal against Jacksonville, Dallas can attack that line before it has time to set.

Camryn Lancaster (21) of Dallas Trinity attacks Lexington SC, Sept 25. 2026. (Photo: Bryce Stevenson, Dallas Trinity SC)

Sydney Cheesman – Shares the team lead with two assists, and her sliding block in the 59th minute last Sunday kept Jacksonville from going ahead. Keeping Tampa’s forwards from turning in the box falls to her and Sophia Braun.

Seven Without a Win

Denise Schilte-Brown‘s side took seven points from its first four matches, including a 2-1 win at Carolina on Aug. 29 that is still the leaders’ only league loss. Tampa hasn’t won in seven since, one short of the club record, and has scored four goals across the run.

The defense has kept it close. Tampa’s 12.43 expected goals against are the fewest in the league, per the league’s data.

Onyeka Gamero (2) of Dallas Trinity charges past a defender against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Last Friday at Fort Lauderdale, the Sun hit the woodwork three times, equaling the league’s single-game record, and Eleanor Dale‘s 80th-minute penalty came back off the left post in a 0-0 draw. Cristina Roque has started in goal in each of the last two matches.

Players to Watch: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Samar Guidry – The McKinney native and FC Dallas Academy product scored two minutes into Dallas’s 2-0 win at Suncoast in May, her first professional goal. She has started six matches for Tampa since joining in September and will face her former club for the first time. Lancaster and Cyera Hintzen will run at her side of the field, and she spent last season training with both.

Samar Guidry, Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun, May 9, 2026 (Photo: Keiona Thompson Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Shea Connors – Leads the Sun with five goals, all in five straight matches from Aug. 22 to Oct. 4, a league record. She hasn’t scored since. One finish from her would give Tampa its first win since September.

Tori Zierenberg – All three of her goals this fall have come off the bench, including the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time at the Cotton Bowl in August, from a Jordan Zade cross. If the match is close in the last 20 minutes, she will be on the field.

What’s at Stake

A Dallas win would lift Trinity to 18 points and back above Lexington into fourth. If Jacksonville loses to DC at the same hour, Dallas would move up to third. Lexington then visits the Cotton Bowl on Nov. 21 before Dallas closes the regular season at Carolina on Nov. 28. Three wins would guarantee The Golden Girls a playoff place.

A draw would leave Dallas on 16, a point behind Lexington going into their meeting on Nov. 21.

Tampa needs a win to stay alive. Three points would take the Sun to 13, with Brooklyn and Jacksonville still to visit Suncoast. The regular-season series is level, with two wins apiece and four draws.

Refs & Kit Assignments

PRO assigned Amin Hadzic to referee the match on its original Saturday date, with Jake Brochu and Race Williams as the assistant referees and Ben Meyer as the fourth official.

Dallas is expected to wear its white “Foundation” away kit.

Projected XIs

Dallas Trinity (4-2-3-1): Neeku Purcell; Cyera Hintzen, Sophia Braun (c), Sydney Cheesman, Carissa Boeckmann; Sofia Cedeño, Felicia Knox; Camryn Lancaster, Seven Castain, Jasmine Hamid; LJ Moore

Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-3-2): Cristina Roque; Sabrina McNeill, Kelsey Hill, Vivianne Bessette, Taylor Chism, Samar Guidry; Sydny Nasello, Jordyn Listro (c), Brooke Hendrix; Shea Connors, Erika Zschuppe

Sunday’s forecast in Tampa calls for sunshine, a high in the low 70s, and no rain.

