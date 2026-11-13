FCD’s Benji Flowers and Diego Ros called into US U16s for three friendlies

FC Dallas Academy players Benji Flowers and Diego Ros have been called into the US U16 team (2011s) for a camp in L’Albir, Spain, from November 16th to the 27th.

Head coach Ross Brady will lead the team against Sweden on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 8 am CT, Qatar on Monday, Nov. 23rd at 4 am CT), and Spain on Thursday, Nov. 26th at 8 am CT. All three matches will be played at Albir Garden Resort.

Flowers is an FC Dallas homegrown who was signed this year on a record deal. He’s a wing/forward with a nose for goal. He is US and Mexico eligible and has played for both. Flower made his NTSC debut before signing but has yet to make his FCD debut.

Ros is a newer member of the FCD Academy, having joined from Barca USA this summer. While FCD has not announced it (they did put out a press release when he joined, an unusual move), reports are that Ros has signed a hybrid contract. If true, and our sources say it is, at this point he’s technically a North Texas SC signing. An attacking/creative midfielder, he’s been playing up with the FCD U18s quite a bit.

US U16 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Bayraktarov (Chicago Fire FC; Hoffman Estates, Ill.), Zach Lapierre (New England Revolution; Somers, Conn.)

Defenders (7): Reggie Bailey (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasanton, Calif.), Aidan Carlos (Los Angeles FC; Rialto, Calif.), Zorion Civil (Orlando City SC; Land O Lakes, Fla.), Malachi Joseph (Red Bull New York; Elizabeth, N.J.), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Ethan O’Neil (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.), Easton Odom (San Diego FC; La Mesa, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Immanuel Adewunmi (Columbus Crew; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Chris Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Diego Ros (FC Dallas; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Ryan Schlotterbeck (FC Cincinnati; Independence, Ky.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.), Levi Welch (Los Angeles FC; Los Angeles, Calif.)

Forwards (5): Romualdo Aguirre (CF Monterrey/MEX; Saltillo, Mexico), Benjamin Flowers (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Kenzynton Pierre (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Santi Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United FC; Johns Creek, Ga.), Nolawi Teshome (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas)