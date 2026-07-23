Flowers for FC Dallas as club signs Academy star to record homegrown deal

FC Dallas has signed Academy star Benji Flowers to a Homegrown contract through 2030-31 with a club option for 2031-32. Flowers becomes the 49th Homegrown signing in club history. Flowers has also reportedly signed a pre-transfer agreement with Chelsea for when he turns 18.

Flowers’ signing and possible deal with Chelsea were first reported back on June 29th by USMNTProspects on Twitter.

Flowers is generally regarded as the best prospect since Ricardo Pepi to come through FCD and is in the class of talent as Pepi and Weston McKennie. I ranked him #1 on my most recent Academy signing watch list. Flowers is a goal scorer but more of a winger than a high 9, although he can do both. He spent the bulk of this last spring in the Academy playing up with the U18s.

Of note:

Flowers is the youngest player to sign a professional contract with FC Dallas.

He is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico at the international level.

Flowers has signed a straight homegrown deal, skipping the hybrid style contract.

Flowers often trains with the FCD first team.

Flowers will wear 31 for FCD. (He wears 50 in the Academy and 21 for NTSC.)

Flowers will turn 18 in April of 2029, and his contract runs 2-3 years beyond that.

Flowers joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2021 at age 10. Flowers made his debut with North Texas SC as an academy player on March 21, 2026. At 14 years, 11 months, and seven days old, he became the second-youngest player to appear for North Texas SC behind Stell Cook.

“Benji is a special talent, and today is an important milestone for both him and our club,” said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta. “He has come through the FC Dallas Academy and has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, commitment and the support of his family. Every step of his development has come because he has embraced the process and continued to challenge himself every day. We believe he has a very bright future, but this is only the beginning of his journey as a professional. We’re excited to continue helping him develop here at FC Dallas before the next chapter of his career.”

“Benji’s signing is another proud day for FC Dallas and our Academy,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “Our commitment has always been to develop young players and provide them with a clear pathway to the professional game. Benji has embraced every step of that journey through hard work, determination, and the support of his family. His signing is a reflection of the tremendous work being done throughout the FC Dallas Academy and reinforces what is possible for the next generation of players. We are excited to watch him continue his development with FC Dallas and North Texas SC.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Benjamin Flowers

Connect with Benji: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: April 14, 2011 (15)

Birthplace: Longview, Texas

Nationality: United States and Mexico

Height: 5’9’’

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs FC Dallas Academy forward Benjamin Flowers to a Homegrown contract through 2030-31 with a club option for 2031-32.