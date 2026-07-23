End to end game between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers ends in draw

Despite both teams having their chance to secure a win, FC Dallas ultimately drew their game at Providence Park against the Portland Timbers, 2-2. With this draw, the Burn sit at 7-4-5 on the season and 5th in the Western Conference.

Lineups and Tactics

After returning to regular season action, FC Dallas held a 4-4-2 formation. This shape was not the same as their flex 3-4-3 formation with Herman Johansson (RB) releasing forward as the play built up. Instead, both Nolan Norris (LB) and Johansson stayed home across the backline, creating the “4 in the back” formation.

In goal, Daniel made his first official start for the Burn over Jonathan Sirois, who was present on the bench for the game. The only change made from their previous match was the addition of Santi Moreno in for Sam Sarver at ST, for his first game against Portland since his departure (he was boo’ed and jeered all game).

The midfield consisted of Patrickson Delgado (LM), Christian Cappis (CM), Kaick (CM), and Joaquín Valiente (RM). Most notably absent from the starting XI was Petar Musa, who returned to training this past week after being away with the Croatian National Team for the World Cup.

FC Dallas XI at Portland Timbers, July 22, 2026

The Timbers sported a 4-3-3 formation, with James Pantemis earning his 16th start of the season in goal. The backline consisted of Jimer Fory (LB), Kamal Miller (CB), Finn Surman (CB), and Brandon Bye (RB).

Up top, Ariel Lassiter earned his 3rd start of the season at RW. Alongside Lassiter were Antony (LW) and Kevin Kelsy (ST), who earned their 13th and 11th starts, respectively. In the midfield, José Caicedo held the 6, while David Da Costa and Cole Bassett both played as 8’s.

Most notably absent from the Timbers starting lineup was Norwegian forward Kristoffer Velde, who was second on the team in goals coming into the game and had started 14 games prior. Velde would come off the bench in the 55th minute to make his 15th appearance of the season.

Portland Timbers XI vs FC Dallas, July 22, 2026

The Game

Just before halftime, Delgado broke through for FC Dallas. In the 1st minute of stoppage time, Valiente played the ball off to Delgado. Mr. Bojangles curled in a shot from just outside the box, past the fingertips of Pantemis for the 1-0 lead.

Despite losing the battle of possession, 60/40, Dallas managed to get the only two shots on goal through the first 45 minutes of action. Portland was awarded the lone yellow card in the 38th minute, as both teams played a very physical first half.

Portland found their equalizer in the second half. In the 66th minute, Sarver and Velde collided, which freed the ball up for Fory. The Timbers defender flicked it towards Bassett, who had his cross deflected off the post by Johansson and into the back of the net by Kelsy.

Musa wasted no time reclaiming the lead for Dallas in the 88th minute. After picking up the ball in the midfield from a misplaced pass by Alexander Aravena, the Croatian forward took a couple of dribbles before burying his 13th goal of the season into the bottom left corner.

“I think we executed well for most of the game,” Cappis said. “We took the lead late and put ourselves in the position we wanted, but we needed to close out the game. We worked hard and followed the game plan, but we came up a little short at the end.”

The bench for the away side went crazy; players and coaches alike were celebrating their perceived win. However, Portland had other plans for this game, as they once again found their equalizer.

In the 92nd minute, Velde made a short run down the left sideline before playing the ball back to Felipe Mora. Mora’s shot was deflected off of Shaq Moore and into the back of the net, to secure the 2-2 draw. A disappointing conclusion to the game, as both teams walked away feeling like they could’ve come away with more.

“I’m proud of my guys tonight, but I’m also a little disappointed,” Head Coach Eric Quill said. “When you take a 2-1 lead late, you need to close out the game. We need to look at tonight and grow from it, but we have nothing to hang our heads about. We fought all night in what has been a historically tough environment for us.”

Reflecting on the scoreline and the performances of many players for the Burn, one player had himself a sneaky-good game. My Man of the Match, Joaquín Valiente, assisted Delgado on the first goal, completed 92% of his passes, and had 4 passes into the final third. Valiente found himself quite often generating offense when it was desperately needed.

Up next, FC Dallas travels to Snapdragon Stadium to take on San Diego FC on Saturday, July 25th at 8:30 pm CT. The Timbers are currently 4-7-5 on the season.