Dallas Trinity to host KC Current II at Dallas Soccer Park

Dallas Trinity FC begins its preseason schedule this Sunday, July 26, with a friendly at Field 10 at Dallas Soccer Park (formerly MoneyGram Park), as Kansas City Current II come to town for the scrimmage.

Current II are fresh off the heels of winning the 2026 WPSL Championship over New York Athletic Club just days ago. Fans will have the opportunity to see The Golden Girls take on WPSL All-National Team stars Skylar Blaise, Itala Gemelli, and Avery Clark, who was also named Most Outstanding Player for WPSL’s championship weekend.

2026 WPSL Champion KC Current II come to Dallas Soccer Park this weekend for a scrimmage with DTFC (via KC Current II)

The match is free and open to the public, and parking is free. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP through official channels.

The club is asking fans to bring their own seating. No concessions will be sold at the venue, though supporters are permitted to bring their own snacks and alcohol-free drinks.