Trinity’s Braun named to Super League Team of the Month for a second straight time

The captain played every league minute in October, a month in which Dallas took one point from two matches.

Dallas Trinity captain Sophia Braun was named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for October on Thursday, as one of four defenders in the starting XI. It is her second straight selection after she made September’s XI.

Captain Sofia Braun chats with fans after the first home win of the season – Brooklyn FC at Dallas Trinity (Sept. 5 2026, Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Dallas played only twice in the league in October, with the State Fair Clásico friendly in between. The Golden Girls drew 1-1 at Brooklyn FC on October 10 and lost 1-0 at DC Power FC on October 25.

Braun is the only player in the XI from a club that didn’t win a match in the month.

She played all 180 minutes, including the full 90 at Maimonides Park four days after training with her arm in a cast. Across the two matches, she completed 121 of 145 passes, with 10 recoveries, seven clearances and two blocked shots.

Braun is the only Dallas player on the list. Sporting JAX‘s Ashlyn Puerta is Player of the Month after scoring seven goals in three appearances, including the first four-goal game in league history. Brooklyn’s Alex Smith (DTID) is Coach of the Month.

Dallas sits fifth, level on 14 points with fourth-place Lexington SC and behind on goal differential. Trinity hosts Sporting JAX at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, November 8, at 4 p.m. CT.

Sophie Braun – Dallas Trinity at DC Power – Oct. 25, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Super League Team of the Month: October

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

D: Lauren Gogal (BKN), Jenna Butler (CAR), Reese Tappan (CAR), Sophia Braun (DAL)

M: Jilly Shimkin (BKN), Ashlyn Puerta (JAX), Addie McCain (LEX)

F: Sh’nia Gordon (FTL), Catherine Barry (LEX), Catherine Zimmerman (BKN)

Coach: Alex Smith (BKN) (DTID)

Bench: Katie Cappelletti (DC), Jill Aguilera (CAR), Emily Colton (DC), Jess Garziano (BKN), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Paige Kenton (JAX), Rylee Baisden (CAR)

Player of the Month: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)